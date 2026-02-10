William challenged over Andrew during Saudi Arabia visit

The Prince of Wales has been challenged over Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, as the royal family continued to be dogged by the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

William was asked questions by the broadcast media after he watched talented schoolgirls honing their football skills at a sports ground in the Saudi Arabian capital Riyadh.

A reporter travelling with the prince shouted twice: “Sir, to what extent do you think the royal family has done enough around the Andrew and Epstein issue.”

The Prince of Wales is given a gift of dolls by a young girl during a visit to Misk Sports City in Riyadh (Aaron Chown/PA)

It is not clear if William, midway through a three-day Saudi visit, heard the question clearly, as he was some distance away, and did not respond as he walked off the pitch at the Misk Sports City.

Much of the work of the royal family in recent weeks has been overshadowed by the ongoing Epstein scandal, reignited when a huge tranche of millions of documents associated with Epstein, a convicted sex offender, were released by US authorities in January.

The royal family have attempted to draw a line under the crisis, and Andrew, the King’s disgraced brother, was stripped of his titles in December after years of being the subject of sex allegations involving Epstein.

William was presented with a football shirt (Aaron Chown/PA)

Before the visit on Monday, the Prince and Princess of Wales issued their first public statement about the Epstein scandal.

A Kensington Palace spokesperson said: “I can confirm that the Prince and Princess of Wales have been deeply concerned by the continued revelations.

“Their thoughts remain focused on the victims.”

The statement was issued a few hours ahead of the prince’s arrival in Riyadh on Monday, and there was a real sense Kensington Palace wanted the position of the prince and princess to be known so William could focus on the trip, aimed at strengthening UK ties with a key Middle East ally.