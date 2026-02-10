Tory leader Badenoch returns to McDonald’s kitchen

Kemi Badenoch has returned to a McDonald’s kitchen 30 years after working at the fast food restaurant as a teenager.

The Conservative leader prepared a sausage McMuffin and a hash brown but was warned she was “too slow” by one staff member.

During her stint in the kitchen of the Ruislip branch in north-west London, she wore a personalised name badge with her Leader of the Opposition title.

Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch and shadow chancellor Sir Mel Stride visited a McDonalds in Ruislip, west London (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Asked how it felt to be back in a McDonald’s kitchen, she told the Press Association: “I did have a sausage and egg McMuffin.

“It’s been 30 years since I last worked at McDonald’s but there are lots of good memories.”

Mrs Badenoch has previously claimed she “became working class” while working at the restaurant chain as a 16-year-old.