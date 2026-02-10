Spotify adds 38 million more users with help from Wrapped promotion

Spotify added a record 38 million monthly users to the streaming platform in the final months of last year amid soaring interest in its Spotify Wrapped promotion.

The Swedish technology business surpassed analyst expectations for the quarter as a result.

It came amid the first set of results after founder Daniel Ek left the role of chief executive of the company to become executive chairman, with Alex Norstrom and Gustav Soderstrom jointly replacing him in the top role.

Spotify reported that total revenues lifted by 7% to 4.53 billion euros (£3.95 billion) for the final three months of 2025, compared with a year earlier. Revenues were also 6% higher than the previous quarter.

The company said it was buoyed by strong user activity over the quarter, with the total monthly active users on the platform rising by 38 million to 751 million over the course of the quarter.

It said the monthly active users were up 76 million compared with a year earlier.

The strong quarterly performance came as the business cheered its “biggest Spotify Wrapped yet”, as more users engaged with the annual service listing their listening habits.

In 2025, Wrapped has more than “300 million engaged users”, with more than 630 million shares on social media.

It also reported that its number of premium subscribers lifted by 10% year-on-year to 290 million for the quarter.

Mr Ek said: “Today, what we’ve really built is a technology platform for audio – and increasingly, for all the ways creators connect with audiences.

“And this identity will matter even more going forward.

“The next wave of technology shifts – AI, new interfaces, wearables, new ways of interacting with content – these will reshape how people discover and experience audio and media.”