Man arrested on suspicion of murder in Irish toddler death probe

A man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of Daniel Aruebose, a young boy who was missing for years in Dublin.

Gardai say the man, in his 20s, was arrested on Tuesday afternoon.

He was detained under provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a Garda station in Dublin.

Gardai said investigations were ongoing.

Daniel’s remains were recovered from Donabate, in North Dublin, last September and a homicide investigation was launched in December.

He was reported missing after Irish authorities discovered in August that he had not been seen for several years.

Gardai conducted a weeks-long search in the Donabate area before his remains were found in an area of open ground.

Ireland’s child and family agency, Tusla, had interacted with Daniel’s family but closed its engagement with his parents after a temporary fostering arrangement ended.

His case prompted a series of “well-being checks” carried out on thousands of Tusla files, as well as a rapid review of the boy’s case.

Daniel would have turned eight on December 12.