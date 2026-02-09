Superdrug set to open 30 UK stores with around 600 new jobs

Health and beauty chain Superdrug has revealed plans to open 30 new stores this year, reinforcing the brand’s commitment to the UK retail sector.

The retailer said the expansion of its store footprint will create around 600 jobs across the UK.

The Croydon-based business, which was founded in 1964, currently runs more than 780 shops across the UK and Ireland.

Bosses at the retailer said the plans for further openings come on the back of “strong customer demand” in its stores.

Superdrug said it will continue to invest particularly in “large-format destination stores and retail park locations”.

It confirmed that new sites include Dundee Gallagher Retail Park, Kilmarnock Retail Park, East Kilbride, Strathkelvin Retail Park and Linwood Phoenix Retail Park in Scotland; White Rose Leeds, Crawley, Waterlooville Retail Park, Newport Retail Park, Isle of Wight in England; and Cwmbran Retail Park in Wales.

Shoppers will be able to buy new beauty products and treatments such as ear piercing, manicures and eyebrow threading at Superdrug Beauty Studios, the group added.

The retail chain also said it plans to complete 60 store refits during the year as it commits “significant investment” across its estate of site.

Clare Jennings, Superdrug’s property director, said: “Superdrug continues to see strong demand for physical, experience-led retail, and our 2026 store opening programme is a clear vote of confidence in UK bricks and mortar retail.

“By opening 30 stores, we’re not just increasing our footprint, we’re creating destinations that bring together beauty, healthcare and affordable treatments under one roof.

“Our customers want more than convenience, they want expertise, products and services they can trust, delivered in welcoming spaces within their local communities.

“This investment allows us to bring bigger, better Superdrug stores to more locations across the UK, unlocking more access to healthcare, beauty products and treatments, while creating hundreds of new jobs and long-term career opportunities for our colleagues.”