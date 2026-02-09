SNP Westminster leader Flynn calls for Starmer to ‘do right thing and resign’

SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn has called for the Prime Minister to “do the decent thing and resign”.

Sir Keir Starmer has faced increased pressure in recent days over the appointment of Peter Mandelson as US ambassador, with his chief of staff resigning on Sunday, followed by Downing Street’s head of communications on Monday.

Morgan McSweeney announced he would step away from his role as chief aide, taking “full responsibility” for advising the Prime Minister to appoint Lord Mandelson to the role from which he was sacked last year.

The peer, who resigned from the House of Lords last week, is under police investigation over allegations he sent government information to his friend, paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein, at the height of the financial crash.

Sir Keir Starmer has faced increased pressure in recent days (Peter Nicholls/PA)

The investigation was sparked by information released by the US department of justice as part of the so-called Epstein files.

In a statement released to PA Scotland, Mr Flynn said: “The Labour Government is in chaos and completely distracted from the issues that matter – like helping families with the cost of living, which has soared under Keir Starmer.

“On the Prime Minister’s watch, the Labour Party has lurched from one crisis to another and has failed to deliver the change voters were promised. Instead, we’ve had more of the same.

“It’s not in Scotland’s interests – or anyone’s interests – for this chaos to continue endlessly.

“It’s clear voters have lost confidence in Keir Starmer and, with his own MPs calling for him to go, he has become a lame duck leader who lacks the authority needed to deliver change.”

He added: “This never-ending chaos can’t go on. Keir Starmer should do the decent thing and resign.”

While Mr McSweeney advised the Prime Minister to appoint Lord Mandelson, the Westminster leader said, it was Sir Keir who made the final decision despite knowledge of his relationship with Epstein being in the public domain.

“That is unforgivable and entirely on Keir Starmer,” Mr Flynn said.

The Prime Minister has attacked his former ambassador, accusing him of lying about the extent of his relationship with the sex offender.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman told journalists on Monday Sir Keir was not going to resign.

“No. The Prime Minister is concentrating on the job in hand. He is getting on with the job of delivering change across the country,” the spokesman said.

He described his mood this morning as “upbeat” and “confident” as he gave a speech to No 10 staff.

Asked about reports going into the weekend that Sir Keir had been remorseful and wavering over his political future, he said: “That is not the Prime Minister who appeared in front of staff this morning. It is very clear that he remains determined to tackle the job in hand.”

The Prime Minister is confident he has the unanimous support of Cabinet, the spokesman said.

The calls from Mr Flynn come as the Scottish Greens have urged Scottish Labour to “take a stand” against Sir Keir’s leadership.

“Scottish Labour can’t hide from the scandal and disgrace surrounding Downing Street,” said the party’s co-leader, Gillian Mackay.

Scottish Green co-leader Gillian Mackay urged Scottish Labour members to ‘take a stand’ (Jane Barlow/PA)

“People deserve to know where they stand and if they think Keir Starmer is fit to be Prime Minister.

“In a matter of months, Scotland will be voting and people won’t forget a party that refuses to hold its own leadership to account.”

She added: “While Keir Starmer clings to office, Anas Sarwar and his colleagues are looking like a rubber stamp rather than a force for change. Labour members and voters in Scotland deserve clarity, and they deserve better.

“Every Labour MP and MSP has a voice, and they must use them. If Scottish Labour believes in integrity and transparency, then they must take a stand, challenge their London leadership and hold them to account.”

Mr Flynn added: “Anas Sarwar has shown real political cowardice over the Mandelson scandal.

“His ‘old friend’ is tearing the Labour Government apart and he’s nowhere to be seen.

“Sarwar wants voters to believe that he has what it takes to be First Minister but whenever there’s a Labour Party scandal he declines media interviews, ducks responsibility and runs scared of scrutiny.

“That isn’t someone who has the strength to stand up for Scotland. It’s time he came out of hiding, grew a backbone, and called for Keir Starmer to go.”

Scottish Labour have been contacted for comment.