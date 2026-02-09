Serving police officer, 29, killed in car crash

Tributes have been paid to a serving police officer who died in a car crash in a Cheshire village.

Pc Alice Mayo, 29, was off-duty while she was driving a blue Fiat 500 which was involved in a collision with a white Land Rover Defender on Saturday morning on the A534 Spark Lane in Arclid, near to the junction of Moorhead Lane.

Pc Mayo, who worked in Macclesfield and had served with Cheshire Constabulary for more than six years, died at the scene of the crash, her force said.

In a statement issued by police, the 29-year-old’s family paid tribute to her as “beautiful inside and out”.

“Alice meant so much to so many,” her family said.

“She was a daughter, a sister, an auntie, a niece, a dog-mum to Ned the Cocker Spaniel, and a friend to so many.

“She was beautiful inside and out. She will leave a huge hole in our lives, but also a legacy of laughter, fun, and sunshine. She achieved so much in her short life, and leaves behind a heartbroken, but incredibly proud, family.

“Alice was at a time of her life where she was really happy. She overcame so much, but she never gave up. She was taken far too soon.”

Mark Roberts, the chief constable of Cheshire Constabulary, said: “This was a tragic incident, and my thoughts are with Alice’s family, friends, and colleagues at this difficult time.

“I want to pay tribute to our professional and courageous colleague. She was a dedicated professional who will be missed by all those who knew her.

“We are supporting Alice’s family and colleagues at this extremely difficult time.

“I would ask that people do not speculate about the collision and the circumstances around it. Please let our experienced and professional investigators carry out their work.”

The force said its investigation into the crash are ongoing and a 77-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of causing a death by dangerous driving has since been released on conditional bail pending further inquiries.

Anyone with any information or footage which may aid the investigation is urged to get in touch with Cheshire Constabulary, either online at www.cheshire.police.uk/tell-us or by calling 101, quoting reference IML-2266170.