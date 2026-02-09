Police officers investigated over response to summer camp abuse

Police officers and members of staff from two forces are being investigated for gross misconduct over their response to concerns about a summer camp where children were given drug-laced sweets and sexually assaulted.

Jon Ruben was jailed on Friday at Leicester Crown Court for 23 years and 10 months after using the “cloak of Christianity” to carry out sex attacks on vulnerable children at Stathern Lodge, in Stathern, Leicestershire, last summer.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said that Nottinghamshire Police received information on an evening in July last year raising concerns over the safety of children at the camp, which was logged and passed to Leicestershire Police.

Shortly after 4pm the following day, the Leicestershire force attended the camp and arrested 76-year-old Ruben.

The watchdog said two Leicestershire Police officers and three staff members are under gross misconduct investigation “for allegedly failing to review the information passed by Nottinghamshire Police and not progressing safeguarding concerns promptly, and if this may have delayed officers going to Stathern Lodge”.

The IOPC added that two staff members at Nottinghamshire Police have also been served with gross misconduct notices “over the grading of the initial call made to the force, how information from the call was risk assessed and managed, and if this caused a delay to the response”.

Jon Ruben was jailed on Friday (Leicestershire Police/PA)

Leicestershire Police referred itself to the IOPC over its handling of the incident in July and the watchdog said it began investigating the Nottinghamshire force in December.

Ruben, a former vet and teacher from Ruddington in Nottinghamshire, pleaded guilty to sexual assault of a child under 13, assault of a child under 13 by penetration, eight counts of child cruelty, three counts of making indecent images of children and four drugs charges.

He later admitted administering a poison or noxious substance – temazepam – to his partner Susan Ruben last summer so she would not wake up while he sexually assaulted the children.

IOPC director Emily Barry said: “We know that this incident has caused shock and distress, particularly to the children and families directly affected.

“Our initial inquiries have expanded significantly and we are now looking at the way both Nottinghamshire Police and Leicestershire Police responded to the very serious concerns raised about the children who were staying at Stathern Lodge last summer.

“We have gathered relevant documentation regarding policies and procedures for both police forces, as well as identifying witnesses and obtaining statements. We are keeping all interested parties updated.”