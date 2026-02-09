Police assessing claims Andrew shared confidential reports with Jeffrey Epstein

Police are assessing claims that Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor shared confidential reports from his role as the UK’s trade envoy with Jeffrey Epstein.

Emails released by the US Department of Justice earlier this month appear to show the former duke sharing reports of official visits to Hong Kong, Vietnam, and Singapore.

One email, dated November 2010, was forwarded by Andrew just five minutes after being sent by his then-special advisor, Amir Patel.

The former duke made the visits in his capacity as trade envoy in late 2010, conducting meetings and trade talks.

Additionally, on Christmas Eve 2010, Andrew looped Epstein in on a confidential brief on investment opportunities in the reconstruction of Helmand Province, Afghanistan.

Graham Smith, chief executive of anti-monarchy campaign group Republic, said he had reported the allegations to police.

In a post on X, he said: “I have now reported Andrew to the (Thames Valley Police) for suspected misconduct in public office and breach of official secrets in relation to these specific allegations.

“I cannot see any significant difference between these allegations and those against Peter Mandelson.”

Andrew has previously denied any wrongdoing over his Epstein links but has not directly responded to the latest allegations.

Jeffrey Epstein was found dead in his jail cell in August 2019 (US Department of Justice/PA)

On Monday, Thames Valley Police confirmed they were assessing the fresh allegations.

A Thames Valley Police spokesperson said: “We can confirm receipt of this report and are assessing the information in line with our established procedures.”

Mr Smith told the Press Association he received a confirmation email after making the report.

It comes after the force last week said it was assessing allegations that a woman was sent to the UK by Epstein for a sexual encounter with Andrew in 2010.

The messages regarding official visits are dated after Epstein’s 2008 conviction for soliciting a minor for prostitution.

Andrew previously told BBC’s Newsnight in 2019 he had cut off contact with the convicted paedophile in December 2010 during a visit to New York.

On February 9 2011, Andrew told Epstein he had visited a private equity firm the week before and “thought of you” as the financier, who was reportedly “looking for somewhere for money to go”.

Official government guidance highlights that the role of a trade envoy carries a duty of confidentiality regarding sensitive information.

“This may include sensitive, commercial, or political information shared about relevant markets/visits,” guidance from the Department of Business and Trade reads.

“This duty of confidentiality will continue to apply after the expiry of their term of office. In addition, the Official Secrets Acts 1911 and 1989 will apply.”

Republic chief executive Graham Smith said he made the report on Monday (PA)

The former duke served as the UK’s special representative for trade and investment between 2001 and 2011.

Andrew features a number of times in the latest document dump, including in images apparently showing him crouch over an unidentified woman in what appears to be Epstein’s New York mansion.

In 2022, the former duke paid millions of pounds to Virginia Giuffre, his main accuser, despite claiming never to have met her.

The King later stripped his younger brother of his titles following the posthumous release of a book by Ms Giuffre, who alleges she was trafficked by Epstein and his former girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, at the age of 17.

The Press Association understands that Andrew moved out of Royal Lodge in Windsor – which is served by Thames Valley Police – and relocated to Norfolk to a property on the King’s Sandringham estate earlier this month, reported by The Sun to be Wood Farm Cottage, where he will stay temporarily.

It is understood the former duke’s new home Marsh Farm is not yet fully ready, but he is expected to move in by the start of April.