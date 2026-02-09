Maxwell refuses to answer questions in US Congress Epstein probe

Disgraced British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell has refused to answer questions as part of US Congress’s probe into paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.

The 64-year-old appeared remotely before the House Oversight Committee on Monday, but those in the room said her lawyer used the opportunity to “campaign” for a pardon from President Donald Trump.

In a post on X after the questioning, Maxwell’s legal representative, David Markus, said his client would be “prepared to speak fully and honestly if granted clemency by President Trump”.

FILE – Documents that were included in Jeffrey Epstein files (Jon Elswick/AP)

Mr Markus also said: “Some may not like what they hear, but the truth matters.

“For example, both President Trump and President (Bill) Clinton are innocent of any wrongdoing.

“Ms Maxwell alone can explain why, and the public is entitled to that explanation.”

Chairman of the House Oversight Committee, James Comer, told reporters Maxwell should not be entitled to immunity.

Addressing the disgraced socialite’s decision to remain silent, Mr Comer said: “This is obviously very disappointing, we had many questions to ask about the crimes she and Epstein committed, as well as questions about potential co-conspirators.”

During her three-week trial in 2021, prosecutors described Maxwell as “dangerous”, and said she helped entice vulnerable teenagers to Epstein’s properties for him to sexually abuse.

She was sentenced to 20 years in prison at the federal court in the southern district of New York in June 2022.