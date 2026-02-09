‘Hidden vulnerability’ involving vitamin B uncovered in aggressive brain cancer

Scientists have uncovered a “hidden vulnerability” involving vitamin B in one of the most aggressive forms of brain cancer, which means a specialised diet could help slow tumour growth.

The research team found combining a prescribed diet with steroid anti-inflammatory drugs could have an impact on glioblastoma.

The project involved researchers from five European countries, including the Cancer Research UK Scotland Institute in Glasgow.

A research paper published in the journal Science Advances details how the team found surprising effects from widely-used drugs on how glioblastoma processes vitamins.

Dr Saverio Tardito, who was part of the project, said: “We discovered a previously hidden vulnerability in glioblastoma tumours which could lead to new diagnostic and treatment strategies for patients, including diet-based approaches.

“By combining steroid treatment with dietary strategies that limit the availability of the amino acid methionine, we were able to slow tumour growth in preclinical models, pointing to the potential of diet-based interventions to enhance existing therapies.”

The study found steroid medications dramatically altered how glioblastoma cells process vitamin B3.

This metabolic weakness can be exploited therapeutically, the research found.

When steroids are administered, reducing the amino acid methionine in a patient’s diet deprives glioblastoma cells of the key metabolites they need to grow.

Sam Godfrey, science engagement lead at Cancer Research UK, said: “Glioblastoma is a fast-growing cancer with new and better treatments needed urgently.

“Discoveries which could potentially slow down its growth and provide families with more time are desperately needed.

“Research like this can lead to the breakthroughs that make a difference to people’s lives, and we are delighted to have partly funded this research.”