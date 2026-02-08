Andrew invited Epstein and ‘cute’ Romanian woman to Buckingham Palace dinner

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor invited Jeffrey Epstein and a “very cute” Romanian woman to dinner at Buckingham Palace, emails show.

She was invited at Epstein’s request in September 2010, when he was in London and wanted her to join him at the palace for a private meeting.

Documents released as part of the Epstein files suggest she was among a group of people who accompanied the sex-offender financier.

Jeffrey Epstein was found dead in his jail cell in August 2019 (US Department of Justice/PA Media/PA)

Epstein later told the woman that Andrew thought she was “beautiful”.

He wrote: “and you were not going to go because of you didn’t like your jeans, you were perfect and andrew thought beautiful. no man looks at your clothes, they see through them, what should we do next.”

Epstein had previously got in touch with Andrew in order to fix a time to meet for dinner.

According to the documents, Andrew replied: “Great! Where do you want to go — private at BP (Buckingham Palace) or out in a private room or in a restaurant?”

The next day, Andrew wrote to Epstein saying: “I am just departing Scotland. Should be down by 1800. I’ll ring you when I get down if you can give me a number to ring.

“Alternatively we could have dinner at Buckingham Palace and lots of privacy.”

He signs off the email with the letter “A”.

Epstein replied “bp pleease (cor)” and later added: “I want private time with you, however, i am here with (redacted names) should i bring them all. so as to add some life.”

Andrew answered: “Yes. Plenty of space here for chat! Bring them.”

Epstein later wrote back saying “add one more (redacted name) romanian very cute.”

Emails show Epstein wanted private time with Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor at Buckingham Palace (John Stillwell/PA)

There are no further details about their plans, about the people who were invited or how the evening unfolded.

The next day Epstein wrote to Andrew telling him “great fun, more later”.

Epstein was found dead in his cell at a federal jail in Manhattan, New York, in August 2019 while he awaited trial on sex trafficking charges.

His death was ruled a suicide.

Andrew has faced allegations, which he strenuously denies, that he sexually assaulted a teenage Virginia Giuffre after she was trafficked by Epstein.

He paid millions to Ms Giuffre, a woman he has claimed never to have met, to settle a civil sexual assault claim in 2022.

Andrew stepped down from royal duties in 2019 after the interview on BBC Newsnight, but the publication of Ms Giuffre’s posthumous memoir, and the US government’s release of documents from Epstein’s estate, brought more scrutiny over his relationship with the financier.

It led to the King officially stripping his disgraced brother of both his HRH style and his prince title.