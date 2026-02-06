Serial killer to be sentenced for murdering teenager in 1999

Suffolk strangler Steve Wright will return to court on Friday to be sentenced for the murder of his sixth victim, teenager Victoria Hall.

Wright, 67, had been due to go on trial at the Old Bailey for the murder of 17-year-old Victoria, who disappeared more than 25 years ago.

On Monday, the serial killer, formerly from Ipswich, dramatically changed his plea and admitted Victoria’s kidnap and murder on September 19 1999.

He also pleaded guilty to the attempted kidnap of Emily Doherty, then aged 22, in Felixstowe the day before.

Wright is already serving a whole-life prison sentence for the murders of five women in Ipswich but it is the first time he has admitted any killings.

Steve Wright (front left) appearing in the dock of the Old Bailey (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

Victoria, from Trimley St Mary in Suffolk, had left her home on the evening of September 18 1999 for a night out with her friend Gemma Algar at the Bandbox nightclub in Felixstowe.

The pair left the nightclub at around 1am, walked back to Trimley St Mary and parted at around 2.20am near to the junction of High Road and Faulkeners Way, where Victoria was just yards from her home.

When Victoria’s parents woke up that morning and discovered she had not returned home, the police were called and a missing person inquiry commenced.

Five days later, her body was found in a ditch in Creeting St Peter, around 25 miles from where she was last seen.

Sixth-former Victoria had been hoping to study sociology at university in Roehampton, Surrey, before she was killed.

In 2001, a 27-year-old businessman from Felixstowe, Suffolk, was cleared of Victoria’s murder at Norwich Crown Court.

Victoria Hall was found dead five days after going missing in 1999 (Suffolk Police/PA)

With Wright still on the loose five years later, locals in Ipswich suffered six weeks of terror while detectives hunted for the serial killer in their midst.

On October 30 2006, Tania Nicol, 19, vanished from Ipswich’s red light area, followed by Gemma Adams, 25, around two weeks later, triggering a major inquiry.

Miss Adams’ body was found in a stream at Hintlesham on December 2 followed by the discovery of Miss Nicol’s remains in a pond at Copdock on December 8.

Two days later, the body of Anneli Alderton, 24, was found in woods at Nacton and sex workers in the town were urged to stay off the streets.

Gemma Algar, right, and her best friend Vicky Hall (Suffolk Police/PA)

On December 12, the bodies of Paula Clennell, 24, and Annette Nicholls, 29, were found near woods at Levington.

Two of the women, who were all sex workers in Ipswich’s red light area, were laid out in a crucifix shape which was described as “macabre”.

Wright was arrested at his Ipswich home a week later.

Pathology evidence suggested all the women had been choked or strangled.

During a trial at Ipswich Crown Court in 2008, prosecutors said Wright “systematically selected and murdered” the women after stalking streets around his home.

Wright was seen cruising the red light district around the time each of the women vanished.

DNA and fibres linked to his clothes, house and car were found on the women.

The five other victims of Ipswich serial killer Steve Wright are, from the left, Anneli Alderton, Gemma Adams, Tania Nicol, Paula Clennell and Annette Nicholls (Suffolk Police/PA)

Wright, a former steward on the QE2, admitted picking up the women for sex on the nights they vanished but denied any involvement in their deaths.

He was handed a whole-life sentence in 2008 after being found guilty of all five murders.

He was arrested over the death of Ms Hall in 2021, two years after Suffolk Police announced it was a live inquiry again.

Days before his scheduled trial, Wright’s legal team failed in a bid to bar jurors from being told of his five murder convictions.

In legal argument, the prosecution highlighted similarities between the murders, pointing out that all six victims were asphyxiated and left in similar places and that they shared a physical type.

The prosecution also argued for the trial to include evidence of a sex worker that Wright saw regularly and would say he was familiar with the area linked to Victoria’s murder.

Wright will be sentenced by Mr Justice Bennathan at the Old Bailey on Friday.