Former vet who drugged wife while he sexually assaulted children to be sentenced

A former vet who drugged children with sweets at a summer camp before sexually assaulting them, and drugged his wife so she would not wake while the abuse took place, will be sentenced on Friday.

Summer camp leader Jon Ruben, 76, laced sweets with tranquillising drugs and attacked two children after playing “a sweet game” with the youngsters at a summer camp at Stathern Lodge, in Stathern, Leicestershire.

In November, he pleaded guilty to sexual assault of a child under 13, assault of a child under 13 by penetration, eight counts of child cruelty, three counts of making indecent images of children and four drugs charges.

He appeared at Leicester Crown Court on Wednesday and admitted a further charge relating to his wife.

Ruben, who ran a holiday camp for at least 27 years, sobbed in the dock as he pleaded guilty to administering a poison or noxious substance – Temazepam – to Susan Ruben between July 26 and 29 last year so she would not wake up while he sexually assaulted the children.

Ruben, of Wayte Court in Ruddington, Nottinghamshire, was arrested in July last year after a total of eight children were taken to hospital and liquid Xanax was found to have been used on some of the victims.

Several youngsters had fallen ill after playing the so-called sweet game and found it difficult to walk, had slurred speech and could not wake up, prosecutor Mary Prior KC previously told the court.

Police at the scene of the summer camp in Stathern, Leicestershire, after Ruben was arrested (Jacob King/PA)

Children would often feel unwell the morning after playing the “sweet game”, but Ruben would tell them they were “overwrought”.

The court heard at a previous hearing that the defendant’s stepson raised concerns with his partner during the camp after finding baby oil, syringes with white powder in and other items.

The owners and operators of Stathern Lodge are independent from those who use or hire the lodge were “not connected to the incident”, Leicestershire Police have said.

The indecent images charges admitted by Ruben related to 50 category A indecent videos of children, 22 Category B videos and seven Category C videos made between August 2023 and June last year.

None of the images concerned relates to children who were at the summer camp.

Ruben is expected to appear in front of Judge Timothy Spencer KC, the Recorder of Leicester, for sentencing in a hearing expected to last all day on Friday.