William to represent King at Archbishop of Canterbury’s enthronement

The Prince of Wales will represent the King at the historic ceremony where the first female Archbishop of Canterbury will be enthroned.

Charles is supreme governor of the Church of England but William, his son and heir, will take on the important role of deputising for the head of state at the Canterbury Cathedral service next month, which will mark the start of Dame Sarah Mullally’s public ministry.

The Prince and Princess of Wales met the Archbishop for the first time since she took up office when they sat down for informal talks at Lambeth Palace on Thursday, with William offering their “congratulations” on her appointment.

William congratulated Dame Sarah on her appointment as Archbishop of Canterbury (Aaron Chown/PA)

It is understood the visit reflected the importance the royal couple place on faith and their desire to build a strong working relationship with the senior cleric.

Lambeth Palace said after the meeting the trio discussed the contribution of churches around the country to their communities, and William and Kate’s work through their Royal Foundation.

The Archbishop said afterwards: “It was a privilege to welcome the Prince and Princess of Wales to Lambeth Palace today.

“I know we hold the same hope for a better world and I look forward to working together in the years to come. I will continue to hold them and their family in my prayers.”

As their informal chat began, with an afternoon tea of cakes and fruit salad on a nearby table, the trio discussed Lambeth Palace’s garden outside a window.

The informal meeting saw the royal visitors discuss a range of topics with the new Archbishop (Aaron Chown/PA)

When Dame Sarah commented that in her previous role as the Bishop of London the deanery had a “small patch of ground”, Kate said about central London: “It’s amazing how much green space there is.”

William asked Dame Sarah if she knew the layout of Lambeth Palace yet and was told she is “getting there”.

She was confirmed as the 106th Archbishop of Canterbury at St Paul’s Cathedral last week and on Wednesday she made the oath of allegiance to the sovereign, in which she acknowledged the King as the supreme governor of the Church of England, in a traditional ceremony dating back to the reign of Elizabeth I.

Dame Sarah became the first female Archbishop of Canterbury in the Church’s history, after the role was left vacant for about a year when Justin Welby announced he was to resign over failures in handling an abuse scandal.