Welsh FM says ‘violence has no place in our schools’ after teacher injured

The Welsh First Minister has said “violence of any kind has no place in our schools” after a teacher was allegedly assaulted by a pupil.

A 15-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and taken into police custody after the incident.

Officers were called to Milford Haven Comprehensive School in the Pembrokeshire region of south-west Wales at about 3.20pm on Thursday.

Dyfed-Powys Police received a report that a teacher was assaulted by a pupil brandishing a weapon.

First Minister of Wales Eluned Morgan recently visited the school (Ben Birchall/PA)

Baroness Eluned Morgan only visited the school last week and on Thursday evening said she was “deeply concerned by the incident”.

Mid and South Pembrokeshire MP Henry Tufnell told the Press Association that Milford Haven has “a really close community” and “normally you read about these reports… in the States”.

Lady Morgan said in a statement, shared on social media: “I am deeply concerned by the incident at the school in Milford Haven. Having visited the school only last week, this news is particularly shocking.

“My thoughts are with the injured teacher, their family and the entire school community during this difficult time.

“I want to pay tribute to the emergency services and school staff for their swift and professional response in ensuring the safety of pupils and staff.

“While this remains an active police investigation that must be allowed to proceed without interference, I want to be unequivocal…violence of any kind has no place in our schools.”

He added: “The Welsh Government will continue to work closely with local authorities, schools and partners to support all those affected and to ensure our schools remain safe environments for learning and care.”

Mr Tufnell told PA: “It’s a really tight-knit community in Pembrokeshire, everyone knows everyone else… particularly in Milford Haven it’s a really close community, and that’s why something like this is so upsetting.”

He added: “All the talk recently has been about the social media ban and the phones in schools… and the importance of having kids focused in their classrooms.

“The violence in schools, normally it’s on one side of the Atlantic and that’s why it’s so upsetting to see this sort of violence… especially in a local community like Milford Haven, which is so tight and close.

“Normally you read about these reports in, you know, in the States – you don’t hear about it in the UK so much.”

He also told PA: “It’s obviously deeply upsetting and my thoughts are with the teacher and also the pupils who have had to witness such a traumatic event.”

Superintendent Chris Neve said the teacher did not sustain a stab injury and is receiving medical treatment.

He added: “A lockdown was implemented but has now been lifted.

“The teacher is receiving medical treatment for their injuries.

“All pupils at the location are safe and most have gone home. Officers remain at the school.”

In a statement, a spokesperson for Pembrokeshire County Council confirmed police attended the school following “a report of the assault of a teacher by a pupil at the school”.

“All pupils at the location are safe, and most have left the school. Police officers remain at the site. Any planned after-school events have been cancelled this evening,” they said.