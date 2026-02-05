‘Unsettled’ weather to continue as forecasters warn of rain and flooding

Showery rain is expected as forecasters warn of flooding and difficult driving conditions in some parts of the country.

There will be a “chill to most places” on Thursday with further spells of wet and occasionally windy weather ahead, the Met Office said.

A yellow weather warning for rain has been issued from 5am to just before midnight on Thursday.

The warning stretches from Chichester to Penzance and covers a large part of the south east of England, as well as parts of the south west of England and South Wales.

The Met Office said “periods of rain and heavy showers are likely to cause surface water flooding in places” in the areas affected.

The rain travelling in from the south is likely to turn “heavy and persistent” in places on Thursday morning, it said.

Some 10-20mm of rain is likely to have fallen widely by the end of the day, with some areas seeing in excess of 30mm.

The Met Office said flooding of a few homes and businesses is possible, with a potential interruption to power supplies and other services.

A yellow warning for rain also covers a part of Scotland from 6pm on Wednesday to midday on Thursday.

Forecasters said rain and melting snow may lead to “travel disruption and flooding” in the affected areas.

On Thursday morning, there were 62 flood warnings in place and 145 flood alerts – meaning flooding is possible – across England.

Outlining Thursday’s forecast, meteorologist Alex Deakin said low pressure systems trying to work in from the south west will bring “cloud and rain”, adding that there will be a “chill to most places”.

In a video shared on the Met Office’s X account, he said: “With the milder air pushing up into the south, temperatures on the south coast, in particular, (are) above average on Thursday, whereas many other areas will be below average by a degree to three degrees, and feeling colder still because of that wind.”

Mr Deakin said it will be “especially chilly” on the North Sea coasts.

He continued: “With more rain tracking northwards hitting the colder air, we will see a bit more snow Thursday and Friday over the hills of northern England and again, into eastern Scotland.

“There are Met Office warnings in place covering the next few days…

“Suffice to say, the next couple of days sees further rain for most of us, and a brisk east or south easterly wind with some shelter (in) western Scotland, as it has been doing for a while, doing OK for dry and bright weather.”