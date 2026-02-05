UKHSA reports 36 notifications of baby formula cereulide poisoning

There have been 36 clinical reports of children suffering symptoms consistent with toxin poisoning linked to recent baby formula recalls, the UK Health Security Agency has said.

The UKHSA said it and partner agencies had received 24 notifications in England, seven in Scotland, three in Wales, one in Northern Ireland and one from the Crown Dependencies of children who had consumed implicated batches and developed symptoms.

On January 5, the Food Standards Agency (FSA) confirmed that Nestle was undertaking a precautionary product recall of several batches of 12 SMA Infant Formula and Follow-On Formula products in the UK due to the possible presence of the cereulide toxin.

The recall was updated with new product expiry dates on January 9.

On January 24, Danone – another widely distributed infant formula retailer – recalled one batch of Aptamil First Infant Formula because of cereulide contamination.

It emerged last week that the contamination that led to both recalls originated from a shared, third-party, ingredient supplier.

The FSA urged people with any affected products to stop using them, switch to an alternative and contact their GP or NHS 111 if their baby has already consumed the formula.

If formula is prescribed, parents should speak to a pharmacist or doctors before switching, the FSA said.

Bacillus cereus is a spore-forming bacterium that can contaminate a range of food products and when allowed to grow, certain strains can produce the cereulide toxin, the UKHSA said.

Symptoms of Bacillus cereus food poisoning and cereulide toxin poisoning are most commonly vomiting but may include stomach cramping and diarrhoea.

Symptoms usually have a rapid onset between 15 minutes to up to six hours after ingestion.

They usually resolve within 24 hours providing there is no ongoing exposure to the toxin.

Ingestion of the toxin rarely causes more significant illness, however a “few” cases of liver or kidney injury, muscle breakdown and multi-organ failure have been reported, the UKHSA said.

Individuals at high risk of complications include young children and the immunocompromised.

The FSA is continuing to investigate the source of the contamination.

More detail about which batches have been recalled can be found on food.gov.uk or on the Nestle website.