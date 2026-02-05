Teacher discharged from hospital after alleged assault by pupil in school

A teacher allegedly assaulted in school by a pupil “brandishing a weapon” has been discharged from hospital, police have said.

A 15-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in police custody.

Officers were called to Milford Haven Comprehensive School in the Pembrokeshire region of south-west Wales at about 3.20pm on Thursday.

Dyfed-Powys Police received a report that a teacher was assaulted by a pupil brandishing a weapon.

The school will be closed on Friday and police said all of the pupils “returned home unharmed.”

The Welsh First Minister has said “violence of any kind has no place in our schools” after a teacher was allegedly assaulted by a pupil.

Baroness Eluned Morgan visited the school only last week and, on Thursday evening, said she was “deeply concerned by the incident” and that “violence of any kind has no place in our schools”.

Mid and South Pembrokeshire MP Henry Tufnell told the Press Association that Milford Haven has “a really close community” and “normally you read about these reports… in the States”.

Teaching union, the NASUWT, raised concerns that violence in schools is rising, as its national official in Wales, Neil Butler, said: “With increasing regularity, teachers are arriving at school in their own cars but leaving in ambulances.”

First Minister of Wales Eluned Morgan recently visited the school (Ben Birchall/PA)

Lady Morgan said in her statement, shared on social media, said: “I am deeply concerned by the incident at the school in Milford Haven. Having visited the school only last week, this news is particularly shocking.

“My thoughts are with the injured teacher, their family and the entire school community during this difficult time.

“I want to pay tribute to the emergency services and school staff for their swift and professional response in ensuring the safety of pupils and staff.

“While this remains an active police investigation that must be allowed to proceed without interference, I want to be unequivocal… violence of any kind has no place in our schools.”

She added: “The Welsh Government will continue to work closely with local authorities, schools and partners to support all those affected and to ensure our schools remain safe environments for learning and care.”

Mr Tufnell told PA: “It’s a really tight-knit community in Pembrokeshire, everyone knows everyone else… particularly in Milford Haven, it’s a really close community, and that’s why something like this is so upsetting.”

He added: “All the talk recently has been about the social media ban and the phones in schools… and the importance of having kids focused in their classrooms.

“The violence in schools, normally it’s on one side of the Atlantic and that’s why it’s so upsetting to see this sort of violence… especially in a local community like Milford Haven, which is so tight and close.

“Normally you read about these reports in, you know, in the States – you don’t hear about it in the UK so much.”

He also told PA: “It’s obviously deeply upsetting and my thoughts are with the teacher and also the pupils who have had to witness such a traumatic event.”

Neil Butler, the NASUWT’s national official for Wales, described the incident as “frightening”.

He said in a statement: “Teachers sign up to become stewards of the next generation, and to share their joy and passion for education.

“We must remember that, like everyone else, they are entitled to be safe at work.

“We wish the injured teacher a full and swift recovery. But it may not be that simple. As violence in schools increases, teachers will need more than hopes and prayers.”

Matt Wrack, the union’s general secretary, said: “Tonight, we hold the injured teacher and the community of Milford Haven Comprehensive School in our thoughts.

“We are distressed to hear that following the incident, a young person has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. Schools should be places of safety and learning, not fear and violence.

Matt Wrack of the NASUWT (Clive Gee/PA)

“The coming days will be very challenging for everyone at the school, and as the teachers’ union, we will be standing by to offer all the support we can.”

Superintendent Chris Neve said the teacher did not sustain a stab injury.

Later on Thursday, he said in a statement: “I would like to reassure parents, and the wider community, that swift action was taken to both safeguard pupils and teachers, and to trace the suspect as soon as this report was received.

“The teacher has now been discharged from hospital and is being supported by specialist officers.

“All pupils at the location were safe, and all returned home unharmed.”

He added: “You will see a higher than usual police presence in the area over the coming days – these will be dedicated patrols to provide further reassurance to those living in and attending school in the area.”

Parents and guardians can use the school app to receive updates, he said.

Leader of Pembrokeshire County Council, councillor Jon Harvey, said: “We would like to thank staff and pupils at Milford Haven School for implementing a swift and effective lockdown in response to this incident.

“While the school will be closed to pupils tomorrow if there are any learners who require additional support they are welcome to attend and there will also be support for staff on site.

“We’d like to reassure the learners and parents of the school, along with the wider community that all measures to ensure safety are being taken.”