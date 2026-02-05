Starmer says he did not know ‘depth and darkness’ of Mandelson’s Epstein ties

Sir Keir Starmer has apologised to the victims of Jeffrey Epstein, saying he is “sorry for having believed Mandelson’s lies and appointed him” British ambassador to Washington.

The Prime Minister insisted that “none of us knew the depth of the darkness” of Lord Peter Mandelson’s relationship with the convicted sex offender.

Speaking at an event in East Sussex, on Thursday, Sir Keir addressed the scandal at the start of a speech as he faces growing pressure from Labour MPs furious about his decision to hand the peer the top diplomatic job.

“It has been publicly known for some time that Mandelson knew Epstein, but none of us knew the depth of the darkness of that relationship,”

Sir Keir said.

Sir Keir said Lord Mandelson was “asked directly” about the nature of his relationship with the paedophile, whether he had stayed with Epstein after his conviction, and whether he had accepted gifts from the financier..

The PM added: “The information now available makes clear that the answers he gave were lies.

“He portrayed Epstein as someone he barely knew. And when that became clear and it was not true, I sacked him.

“Such deceit is incompatible with public service.”

The Prime Minister then apologised to Epstein’s victims. He said: “The victims of Epstein have lived with trauma that most of us can barely comprehend, and they’ve had to relive it again and again.



“I want to say this: I am sorry, sorry for what was done to you, sorry that so many people with power failed you, sorry for having believed Mandelson’s lies and appointed him, and sorry that even now you’re forced to watch this story unfold in public once again.



“But I also want to say this: in this country, we will not look away, we will not shrug our shoulders, and we will not allow the powerful to treat justice as optional.