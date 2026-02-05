Royal Academy’s first female president given Freedom of the City of London

The Royal Academy of Art’s first female president has said it is an “honour” to be given the Freedom of the City of London.

British abstract artist Rebecca Salter has been recognised for her “outstanding contribution to the arts and contemporary art”, according to the City of London Corporation.

Salter has exhibited internationally and her work can be found in numerous public and private collections, including at the Tate, British Museum, Victoria & Albert Museum, and Yale Centre For British Art in the US.

She became the Royal Academy’s first female president in its more than 250-year history when she was elected in 2019.

Abstract artist Rebecca Salter received the Freedom of the City of London (Lucy North/PA)

Speaking after being awarded the Freedom Of The City at a ceremony at the Guildhall Art Gallery, she said: “It is an honour to have been granted the Freedom of this great City of London.

“I am delighted to accept, both as an artist and as president of the Royal Academy of Arts.

“In uncertain and difficult times, the arts play an increasingly vital role in developing our ability to understand ourselves and others.

“I hope to continue to build links between the Royal Academy and the City of London, so that we can work together to ensure that generations to come are able to explore the many riches that flow from engagement with the arts in all of their forms.”

Salter studied ceramics at Bristol Polytechnic before receiving a Leverhulme Scholarship to Kyoto City University of the Arts in Japan, where she explored traditional Japanese techniques.

Her time in Japan reshaped the course of her artistic career, informing her minimalist, multimedia practice and leading to the publication of two books on Japanese printmaking,

Salter became a Royal Academician in 2014 and in 2017 she was elected Keeper of the Royal Academy with the responsibility of guiding the Royal Academy Schools.

City of London Corporation policy chairman Chris Hayward said: “As the policy chairman of one of the UK’s major funders of arts and culture, I am very pleased to offer my congratulations to Rebecca Salter on her Freedom.

Salter is the first female president of the Royal Academy of Art (Lucy North/PA)

“I hope that Rebecca will have happy memories of her ceremony for many years to come, not least for this well-deserved recognition of all that she has achieved.”

Recorder of London Judge Mark Lucraft said: “Over the course of a career spanning nearly five decades, Rebecca Salter has revelled in the freedom to explore different media and techniques, which has enabled her to produce so much beautiful work and gain a loyal following.

“It is a particular privilege to pay tribute to Rebecca’s remarkable talents as an artist and her leadership of one of the UK’s most prestigious cultural institutions.”

The City of London Corporation is one of the largest funders of arts, cultural and heritage activities in the UK, investing more than £130 million every year.

It manages a range of world-class cultural and heritage institutions, including the Barbican Centre, Tower Bridge, Guildhall School of Music & Drama, Guildhall Library, and Guildhall Art Gallery.

One of the City of London’s ancient traditions, the Freedom is believed to have begun in 1237 and enabled recipients to carry out their trade.

Other recent recipients include Oscar-winning actress Cate Blanchett, choreographer Sir Matthew Bourne and former professional heavyweight boxer Frank Bruno.