Retailer Quiz becomes latest firm to hit the wall with 109 jobs axed

Fashion retailer Quiz has become the latest firm to collapse into administration with 109 head office and warehouse staff being made redundant and hundreds more at risk.

Administrators Interpath said the chain’s 40 stores across the UK and seven concessions in Ireland will continue to trade while they look at options for the firm but its website will shut.

They said 109 redundancies are being made across the firm’s head office in Glasgow and its warehouse and distribution centre in Bellshill, Lanarkshire.

Interpath confirmed that Quiz concessions in New Look and Matalan stores in the UK are not included in the administration and remain unaffected.

Quiz employs 565 workers in total.

It marks the second time Quiz has fallen into administration in a year, having collapsed in February 2025 before immediately being bought in a so-called pre-pack deal by a subsidiary of the founding Ramzan family.

The deal at the time saw Orion buy a raft of assets, including the Quiz brand and 42 of its shops, but 23 stores were shut in a move affecting 200 jobs.

Alistair McAlinden, head of Interpath in Scotland and joint administrator, said: “With Quiz the latest retailer to fall into administration, there’s no doubt it’s been a tough start to 2026 for the UK high street.

“It’s our intention to continue to trade all stores and the concessions in Ireland as a going concern for as long as we can while we assess options for the business.”

Geoff Jacobs, fellow joint administrator and managing director at Interpath, added: “Any parties with an interest in acquiring the stock, store operations and infrastructure of Quiz should contact us as a matter of urgency.

“We are ensuring that those employees impacted by redundancy are provided with all available support at this difficult time.”

Interpath said Quiz had suffered amid tough trading conditions over the past year, with sales weaker than expected over the crucial Christmas season.

“In addition, Quiz had to contend with strong economic headwinds including changing consumer habits, cost pressures from business rates and the recent increases to employment costs,” it added.

The firm looked at options to secure its future, including additional funding, but efforts failed, according to Interpath.

The administrators confirmed gift cards and credit notes will no longer being accepted, while those with online returns will need to do so in a Quiz store for exchange, but cannot receive cash or card refunds.

Shoppers who have made returns online but not received the money will “regrettably, not receive a refund from Quiz”.

Customers should contact the provider of the credit or debit card which was used for the payment and ask for assistance.