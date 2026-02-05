PM warns against rise in politics only interested in ‘exploiting social scars’

Sir Keir Starmer has warned against a rise in politics which is “exploiting social scars”.

The Prime Minister levelled attacks against Conservatives and Reform politicians for “selling the lie that people who look different cannot really live together”, as he announced £800 million in new funding to revamp decrepit high streets on Thursday.

The speech came amid a torrid week for Sir Keir, in which fresh revelations about Lord Peter Mandelson’s dealings with paedophile Jeffrey Epstein have led to renewed scrutiny of his decision to appoint him the UK ambassador to the US.

The Prime Minister issued an apology to Epstein’s victims during his speech, but insisted no one previously knew the “depth and darkness” of the relationship between the paedophile financier and Lord Mandelson.

Speaking in Hastings, East Sussex, Sir Keir claimed there has been a surge in “exploiting the social scars”.

He said: “You see it in the industrialised grievance factory in parts of social media, miserable video after miserable video, telling you that entire cities and towns – the great communities of this country – are ‘wastelands’, ‘no go zones’.

“Selling the lie that people who look different cannot really live together.”

He added: “You see it in politicians – like the Reform candidate for Gorton and Denton (Matthew Goodwin).

“Who look at people like Rishi Sunak, Shabana Mahmood, and presumably Marcus Rashford, Shirley Bassey, Anas Sarwar, and say they can’t really be English, or Welsh, or Scottish because they are not white.

“An affront to British values as I see them.”

The Prime Minister pledged to fight against those views “as long as I’ve got breath in my body”.

He also criticised the Tories for keeping Robert Jenrick, who has now defected to Reform, in the party for so long.

“I never thought I would see the day when the Conservative Party would tolerate, for months, a man who went to Birmingham and said that city had failed at integration, because he didn’t see enough white faces,” he said.

“That is a disgrace – he should have been sacked months ago.”

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer during a visit to East Sussex (Peter Nicholls/PA)

Setting out the need for reform to recognise the “common sense basis for integration” of migrants, Sir Keir attacked the “liberal narrative” that the Windrush generation were invited to Britain as an act of compassion.

He said: “Yes, our reforms of migration are about taking control of our borders, but they’re also about contribution.

“I mean, go back to Windrush, the people who came here weren’t victims.

“They weren’t vulnerable, Britain didn’t invite them here as an act of compassion, that is a liberal narrative.

“They came here because Britain needed them, because they wanted to come and Britain wanted them to make a contribution, and they did. They helped rebuild this country.”

He insisted Labour’s reforms to migration will boost integration and restore trust.

Sir Keir’s speech comes before a crunch by-election in Manchester and May’s local and devolved parliamentary elections.

Labour face a huge by-election test in Gorton and Denton later this month (Peter Byrne/PA)

Speculation has persisted about the prospect of Sir Keir facing a leadership challenge if Labour performs badly.

He has previously framed the February 26 contest in Gorton and Denton, which is being held after former MP Andrew Gwynne stood down for health reasons, as a battle between Labour and Reform UK.

The £800 million in extra Government cash will support 40 new communities with £20 million each, according to Downing Street.

The Labour leader argued that the UK is stronger as a “tolerant” country, “in a world that increasingly preys on weakness”.

It comes after US President Donald Trump’s recent foreign policy moves – including his ambitions to take control of Greenland and attacks on traditional allies – sent shockwaves through western nations.

The controversy surrounding Lord Mandelson – who has quit the House of Lords, resigned from the Labour Party, been removed from the Privy Council and faces a criminal investigation following new revelations from the so-called Epstein files – has led to intensifying questions about Sir Keir’s political future.

Labour’s Mainstream group called for a “clean break” after the “betrayal” of the peer’s appointment to “one of the most powerful diplomatic posts on the planet” despite his friendship with Epstein being public knowledge.

The centre-left grouping, which is backed by Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham – long seen as a potential leadership rival to Sir Keir – said its members did not want to watch the party “succumb to the same old sickness” of “elite privilege, spin and toxic factionalism”.

The cross-party Independent Commission on Community and Cohesion said it hoped the Prime Minister’s intervention would be followed by policies, resources and leadership to tackle the crisis in community and cohesion.

The commission’s co-chairman, Tory former minister Sir Sajid Javid, said: “We hope that the PM’s words today are just the start of a whole-of-government approach to get to grips with the twin crises of disconnection and division.”