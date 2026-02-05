Plans to restore Parliament could cost up to £40 billion

MPs and peers have been presented with options to restore Parliament at a cost of up to almost £40 billion.

The restoration and renewal client board has put forward two options: one for a “full decant”, which would see both houses move out of the Palace of Westminster while works take place, and another where the palace would be worked on in stages.

The full decant would last 19 to 24 years and cost up to £15.6 billion, while the other option would take 38 to 61 years and cost up to £39.2 billion.

Since 2016 there have been 36 fire incidents, 12 asbestos incidents and 19 stonemasonry incidents (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Those figures include inflation.

The client board, which is made up of members of the commissions of both Houses of Parliament, said: “A decision is needed now on starting restoration work. Most of the building dates from the Victorian era and some parts are much older.

“Over the decades, its fabric and its services have deteriorated and require substantial repair or replacement. We are beyond the point where putting off these major works is sustainable.”

MPs and peers have also been asked to agree to initial restoration works at the Houses of Parliament lasting seven years, at a cost of up to £3 billion.

That work could start in 2026 if approved with a motion from both Houses.

The board will then ask them to choose between the final two options by mid-2030.

The phase one works will include refurbishing the inside of the Victoria Tower, building a jetty on the Thames for deliveries by river and starting underground construction on tunnel shafts.

A full decant would see Commons business start to move to the so-called Northern Estate – outside of the palace but close by – and the Lords to the nearby QEII conference centre from 2032.

The proposals say the cost of repairing and maintaining the Palace of Westminster is “unsustainable” at the current £1.5 million weekly cost.

It is facing a failure of heating to a large part of the House of Lords, significant problems with the sewerage system and an ongoing loss of toilets in areas with reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete.

MPs and peers had agreed a plan in 2018 for both the Commons and Lords to move to temporary facilities (Steve Parsons/PA)

Since 2016 there have been 36 fire incidents, 12 asbestos incidents and 19 stonemasonry incidents.

The debate over how to revamp the Houses of Parliament has been ongoing for years due to the expected cost of the project and concerns about the condition of the historic buildings on the World Heritage Site.

MPs and peers had agreed a plan in 2018 for both the Commons and Lords to move to temporary facilities near the existing site to allow essential repairs and upgrades to be made.

But this was subsequently revisited amid concerns about the cost.

The client board said it was “all too aware of the very high costs involved in an infrastructure programme of this scale, complexity and duration” and that it would take advice from the National Audit Office, Public Accounts Committee and HM Treasury.

They said the restoration would also bring “significant economic benefits” and support thousands of jobs and apprenticeships across the UK, from modern construction specialists to traditional craftspeople.

The Prospect trade union called for a full decant.

General secretary Mike Clancy said: “Successive governments and parliaments have been kicking the can down the road on restoration and renewal of the estate for years.

“Meanwhile we have had regular incidences of falling masonry, asbestos and other serious issues which are only going to become more common and potentially result in a serious accident.

“Every report and expert assessment for more than a decade has found that a full decant is the safest and most value- for-money option. This is the option which Parliament should back.”

He said the costs of the project and the risk of not starting “increase virtually by the day”.

FDA general secretary Dave Penman said it was “farcical” to wait until 2030 to make a decision.

“It is farcical that a decision has not already been reached. The Restoration and Renewal Programme was established in 2013 and MPs were first asked to consider options and make recommendations in 2015,” he said.

Conservative MP Jesse Norman, the shadow Commons leader and a member of the client board, said the proposal was asking parliamentarians to approve “eye-watering” expenditures on a project with “unclear governance, limited scrutiny and low confidence of effective project or cost management”.