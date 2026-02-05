One dead and three injured in Dublin city centre bus crash

One person has died and three others have been taken to hospital after a bus crashed into pedestrians in Dublin, Ireland’s justice minister has said.

A number of pedestrians were struck by the double-decker bus in Dublin city centre.

The Irish police service, An Garda Siochana, and Dublin Fire Brigade responded to the incident on the pedestrianised North Earl Street shortly after 12.30pm.

The crash happened at the junction of Talbot Street and Marlborough Street, where the Bus Eireann vehicle would have been driving.

The scene on Talbot Street in Dublin city centre (Brian Lawless/PA)

Ambulances and appliances from Dublin Fire Brigade responded to the scene.

A tent was been erected around the crash site and a garda cordon has been put in place.

The front window of the bus has been smashed.

It is understood the incident is being treated as a road crash.

Irish Justice Minister Jim O’Callaghan told the Dail parliament: “I regret to say that there has been a fatality there and three others have been taken to hospital.

“Obviously our thoughts are with the family of the person who has been fatally injured, and indeed the people who are in hospital. We wish them well.”

Dublin Fire Brigade said it “received reports of a road traffic collision involving a bus and pedestrians”.

It said: “In total, over 20 firefighter/paramedics and advanced paramedics responded on four engines, two emergency tenders with heavy rescue tools and an advanced paramedic response car.

“Two district officers also responded to the incident along with four ambulances and a rapid response vehicle from the National Ambulance Service.”

Luas Green Line services were suspended between Parnell Street and St Stephen’s Green because of the incident.

The Dublin Fire Brigade said: “The Luas has shut down power in the area and the ESB along with public lighting have been requested to the scene.

“As of 1.25pm, we have scaled our response back to two fire engines, one emergency tender and one district officer.

“We are asking the public to please avoid Marlborough Street, North Earl Street, Talbot Street and surrounding areas.”

Bus Eireann said: “One of our vehicles was involved in an incident in the Talbot Street/North Earl Street area of Dublin city.

“The vehicle was not in service at the time of the incident.

“Emergency services and Bus Eireann personnel attended the scene. Bus Eireann is offering its full support to the relevant authorities and will provide any additional assistance required.”