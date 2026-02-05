‘Obsessed’ ex-partner jailed for stabbing psychology graduate to death

An “obsessed” man who stabbed a psychology graduate to death because he was bitter that their relationship had ended has been jailed for at least 25 years for her murder.

Adedapo Adegbola, 40, had been in a brief relationship with 23-year-old Stephanie Irons, but his “controlling” behaviour led to it ending and he was “not prepared to accept that”, Nottingham Crown Court heard on Thursday.

Adegbola, an adult support worker, clasped his hands to his face and sobbed in the dock before he was jailed for life with a minimum term of 25 years after stabbing Miss Irons to death inside her own flat in Westdale Lane West, Mapperley, on the evening of October 21 last year.

Judge Nirmal Shant KC told Adegbola, who wore a grey tracksuit for the hearing, that he had caused “profound devastation” to the loved ones of Miss Irons, who had been preparing to apply for a doctorate in clinical psychology before she was killed.

Stephanie Irons was described by her family as the ‘kindest, sweetest person anyone could meet’ (Nottinghamshire Police/PA)

She said: “She was in the prime of her life and your actions took her future from her.”

Prosecution counsel Peter Joyce KC told the court Adegbola had “become obsessed with this woman and would not accept the relationship with her was over”, adding: “This was a deliberate, planned killing of a woman who had spurned him, so he decided to kill.”

Adegbola, who had worked with Miss Irons, had purchased two knives on October 16 which he used to kill her inside her living room after turning up at her address when they had both finished work on October 22.

Work colleagues went to her home and called police at 10.07pm after receiving concerning messages which made them think Adegbola had her phone and Miss Irons was not answering the door.

When police arrived at the scene they saw, through a back window, Miss Irons laying in a pool of blood on the floor.

She had received “devastating” injuries, Mr Joyce said, with the fatal injury being a knife wound to her neck which had cut her jugular vein.

Adedapo Adegbola admitted murdering Miss Irons in a hearing at Nottingham Crown Court last month (Nottinghamshire Police/PA)

By this point, Adegbola had fled, having sat on Miss Irons’ sofa as she lay dead or dying on the floor, locking her door behind him and leaving a trail of evidence on the streets of Mapperley and nearby Carlton.

“He discarded various items – his shoes, his shirt, he got rid of her keys, her phone and got rid of the murder weapon, having wiped off her blood and using it on himself in an alleyway”, Mr Joyce said.

“The prosecution case is that it was a knife that was recovered where the defendant had been seen to be cutting himself that caused the injuries to Miss Irons.

“He was seen on CCTV to wipe blood off the knife and seen to cut himself severely on his arm. It was then found nearby, secreted or thrown into bushes.

“It is not possible to say whether it was him seeking to hurt himself or seeking to say he was in a fight, but it is quite clear Miss Irons inflicted no injury on him – they were inflicted after he left the premises.”

Adegbola travelled to Worksop, Sheffield, and Hull before he returned to Nottingham the day after the killing and handed himself in at a police station.

Despite providing no-comment answers in police interviews, he admitted murdering Miss Irons in a hearing at Nottingham Crown Court on January 26.

Judge Shant said Adegbola, previously of Woodborough Road in Mapperley, intended to kill Miss Irons and had “targeted the jugular despite her attempts to defend herself”.

She said: “You took the knife to the scene and you had it available in order to kill and that is what you did.

“You bought those knives in order to kill her. You waited around her address. You took the precaution of going to the toilet elsewhere before going inside her address.

“You killed her because she attempted to end your relationship.

“She was attacked in her own home, where she was entitled to feel safe. You had been controlling against her and you sought to humiliate her by sending messages to her work colleagues.

“You left her dead or dying and locked her in her own home.”

She added: “What you did that day was take the life of a young girl who was compassionate and accomplished.

“The devastation you have caused to her mother, stepfather, friends and others is profound.”

Miss Irons was described in court as ‘compassionate and accomplished’ (Nottinghamshire Police/PA)

In a victim impact statement, Miss Irons’ mother Donna Fox told the packed courtroom her daughter was her “world and my best friend”.

Wiping away tears in the witness box as she was supported by her partner James Birtles, she said: “My job was to raise, love and protect her. I failed to do the latter and for that I am so, so, sorry.”

She added: “She was my world and my best friend. I have no words to say how broken I am to have lost her in such a horrific way.

“When the police came to inform me of what happened it felt surreal, like time stood still. Each night I pray I won’t wake up because the pain is all-consuming.”

Mr Birtles said: “My life feels like a very dark place now. We have lost our shining light and we don’t know how to move on from this.

“Our pain is unimaginable and our grief will be everlasting.”

In a statement read outside court after the sentencing, Detective Inspector Stuart Barson from Nottinghamshire Police said: “This is a truly shocking and tragic case, where a young woman who had her whole future ahead of her has had her life cut short far too soon.

“Our focus from the very start of this investigation has been to get justice for Steph, her family and friends, and that has been reflected through the results today.”

Reading a statement on behalf of Miss Irons’ family, who stood behind him outside the court, Mr Barson said: “We have lost our beautiful daughter and shining light. Nothing will ever take away the pain that has been caused by this senseless act.

“Steph was the kindest, sweetest person anyone could meet, and our lives will never be the same. She touched so many lives with her personality and kind soul.

“While justice will be done, time will never heal our loss. Our family and friends’ lives have changed forever.

“Not a day will go by where we will not remember Steph, all the good she brought to the world and a huge hole has been left in our lives.”