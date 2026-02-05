Number of teenage homicides falls by nearly a half to lowest since 2013

The number of teenage homicides per year in England and Wales has fallen by nearly a half to its lowest level in more than a decade, figures show.

There were 34 homicide victims aged 13 to 19 in the year to March 2025, down 48% from 66 in the previous 12 months.

The fall is likely to have been driven by a steep decline in teen homicides involving a knife or sharp instrument.

These offences fell 59% year on year, from 54 in 2023/24 to 22 in 2024/25.

The total number of teenage homicide victims is now at its lowest since 2012/13, when 31 were recorded.

The figures have been published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) as part of its annual analysis of homicide trends in England and Wales.

Some 522 homicide victims of all ages were recorded in the year ending March 2025, down 8% from 566 in the previous year and the lowest total since 2014/15, when the number stood at 504.

The rate of homicides “remains very low” compared with most other crimes, the ONS said.

There were 8.6 homicides per million of the population in 2024/25, the lowest rate since 1977, when it stood at 8.5.

Homicide covers all offences of murder and manslaughter, including corporate manslaughter.