Leicester stabbing victim named as ‘extremely loved’ cybersecurity student

Police have named a university student who died after being stabbed in the chest in Leicester.

Khaleed Oladipo, from London, died in hospital on Tuesday night after being attacked in Oxford Street, close to the campus of De Montfort University.

It emerged in a family tribute that the 20-year-old was an Arsenal supporter and he is thought to have been on his way to watch his side play when he was stabbed and killed.

Mr Oladipo, who was living in Leicester and studying cybersecurity at the university, was described by his family as an “extremely loved son, brother, uncle, boyfriend and friend” with a passion for football.

Police search near the campus of De Montfort University after the stabbing (Jacob King/PA)

Leicestershire Police said in a statement issued on Thursday that a post-mortem examination had concluded Mr Oladipo died as a result of a stab wound to the chest.

An 18-year-old arrested on suspicion of his murder remains in police custody.

In their tribute, Mr Oladipo’s family said: “We cannot begin to put into words how sad we are to have lost Khaleed. He was an extremely loved son, brother, uncle, boyfriend and friend.

“Khaleed was a good boy who loved his family. He was in his second year at university, and we were so proud of him.

Police near the scene on Wednesday (Jacob King/PA)

“One of his main passions was football and he had played since the age of four. He was an Arsenal supporter and we believe he was on his way home to watch the game later that night when he was stabbed and killed.

“We want to thank the members of the public who stopped to try and help Khaleed, and the ambulance service and hospital staff who did all they could to try and save him.”

The unnamed family members added: “We are also really grateful to the police for their efforts in the investigation so far to ensure the person responsible is brought to justice.

“We are struggling to understand why anyone would do this. We know getting justice for Khaleed will not bring him back but we will make sure that he gets the justice he deserves.”