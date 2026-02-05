Judge rises to consider ‘complex’ arguments in trans prisoner legal challenge

The judge who is considering a legal challenge to the Scottish Government’s policy on managing transgender prisoners has risen from the bench, saying she will need time to examine the complex legal arguments.

Lady Ross said she would not be able to deliver any decision “very rapidly” as three days of hearings came to an end at the Court of Session in Edinburgh.

The campaign group For Women Scotland (FWS) is challenging the current Scottish Prison Service (SPS) policy of holding some trans women in the women’s prison estate.

The civil court has been considering their petition for a judicial review of the policy.

For Women Scotland brought the challenge to the Court of Session (Jane Barlow/PA)

FWS won a Supreme Court case in April last year, with judges at the UK’s highest court making clear the term “woman” in the Equality Act refers to a biological woman.

The latest case comes in the wake of the outcry over trans rapist Isla Bryson – formerly known as Adam Graham – who was initially sent to Cornton Vale women’s prison in Stirling after being found guilty of sex attacks on two women in 2023, before being moved to a male prison.

On Thursday afternoon, Lady Ross thanked those who had made submissions for the various parties involved in the case.

She told the court: “I hope it will be appreciated that withstanding the arguments that have been advanced and the complexity of some of the underlying issues, that it will take a little while.”

She said she would deal with the issue “as quickly as I reasonably and responsibly can”.

Lady Ross added: “I would not want there to be any expectation that this will be out very rapidly.”

Earlier, the court heard further arguments from Aidan O’Neill KC, who is representing FWS.

He referred to an affidavit from former prison governor Rhona Hotchkiss, saying a special unit for trans prisoners could be set up “quite easily”.

The KC sought to refute claims from the Scottish Government that the risk of potential suicides among prisoners meant the authorities had to take a case-by-case approach for transgender inmates.

Mr O’Neill said: “Why does the threat of suicide give you a power to direct the prison authorities as to how you should be treated?”

On Thursday morning, the Court of Session heard from Gerry Moynihan KC, who is representing the Scottish Government.

He said it is right for ministers to take a “case-by-case” approach on transgender prisoners.

Mr Moynihan said the issue is not a “trivial matter”, citing case law and article eight of the European Convention on Human Rights in relation to the rights of trans people to live in their acquired gender.

Some 75% of transgender prisoners are housed in jails according to their biological sex, he argued.

Mr Moynihan said: “Where a transgender prisoner does not pose an article eight problem, does not threaten the rights of others – are we to have an absolute rule that says that they must be accommodated in a prison of their sex?

“Why? The sole reason is that they are to be classified as a man. Even though they live their lives as a woman.

“It’s a fundamental denial of their choice of gender. And it’s a fundamental denial driven only by semantics.”

He went on to argue that ministers cannot ignore any risk of suicide which may arise from transgender prisoners being housed in facilities according to their biological sex.

He said ministers “cannot operate a regime” in which they openly abide a risk of suicide.

The case being brought by the campaign group would put a “straitjacket” over ministers’ ability to deal with cases flexibly, he said, leaving them “constrained by an artificial parameter, that they must define a man as a man and a woman as a woman full-stop, without exception”.