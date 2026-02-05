Groundsman ‘had blood on him’ when body found, murder trial told

A former estate groundsman who was allegedly shot dead “had blood on him” when his body was found, a court has heard.

It is alleged David Campbell, 77, shot Brian Low, 65, with a shotgun near Aberfeldy on February 16 2024, having previously disabled CCTV cameras at an address in the town in an attempt to conceal his whereabouts.

Campbell, a former head gamekeeper, is accused of shooting Mr Low at Leafy Lane near Pitilie “having previously evinced malice and ill-will towards him”, leaving him so severely injured that he died at the scene.

Both men previously worked at Edradynate Estate near Aberfeldy in Perth and Kinross. Mr Low was a groundsman between August 2000 and February 2023.

Campbell denies all charges against him.

On the second day of his trial at the High Court in Glasgow, prosecutor Greg Farrell read out a joint minute describing the discovery of Mr Low’s body by a local man on the morning of February 17.

The court was told Kevin Timoney had been walking his dogs near Mr Low’s home at about 8.30am when he came across the body.

“At Leafy Lane, near to the Pitilie track, Aberfeldy, he saw a person then unknown to him lying on the ground,” the minute read.

“He shouted to ask if the person was ok. He approached the person and identified them as the deceased James Brian Low.

“The deceased had blood on him, was unresponsive and cold and stiff to the touch.”

The court heard that when police arrived, they found Mr Low’s iPhone in his pocket, which analysis showed had not been moved between 4.52pm on February 16 and 11.26am on February 17.

Earlier, the court heard evidence from Andrew Kennedy, a tenant farmer on the estate, who said Campbell had mentioned suspicions of “foul play” by Mr Low a number of times between around 2005 and 2010.

Mr Farrell read from a statement which Mr Kennedy gave to police on March 5, 2024.

It said: “I am aware that David suspected Brian of foul play on the estate and he thought Brian was trying to set him up. This was when dead birds of prey were being found at sites on the estate.”

Mr Farrell asked: “Did you say that to the police. Is it true?”

Mr Kennedy replied “Yes.”

The court also heard Campbell suspected Mr Low of planting items in his home ahead of a police raid.

Detective Constable Scott Leslie read from a statement the late Michael Campbell, who owned the estate, gave to him and another police officer in April 2024.

In the statement, he mentioned incidents where dead birds had been found on the estate and said “the finger was always pointed at David”, whose house he said was raided by police and the RSPB.

He said: “David was really aggrieved by the raid on his house and implied that Brian Low planted the stuff in his house.

“Things were seized from his house and when they had been returned by police there were items that did not belong to him, which again made him suspicious that somebody had planted it.”

Mr Leslie also read from a letter which Michael Campbell wrote to Mr Low on May 3, 2011 in which he said he was saddened to hear Mr Low had been saying “extremely unpleasant things” about David Campbell and his wife.

He said Mr Low had prejudiced his situation by indulging in “cruel gossip and expression of antipathy” towards Campbell and his wife, and that the letter was a formal warning to Mr Low that he could be dismissed if there were any more such incidents.

The court also heard from Kerry Colvin, whose mother owned a cottage on the estate, and who knew Campbell and Mr Low.

She said that on more than one occasion before 2010, Campbell had told her of his suspicions that Mr Low had planted something in his house before the police raid.

Ms Colvin told the court: “David had told me he was very angry because his grandchildren’s coats had been removed from a boot room in the house and he was convinced that Brian Low had put something in the children’s coats and that the police had removed this.”

Campbell is also charged with possessing an air weapon without a certificate and discharging it on various occasions between May 2017 and February 2024.

He is accused of attempting to defeat the ends of justice between February 16 and May 24, 2024 by disposing of the shotgun used to commit the alleged murder at an unknown location.

It is also alleged he had two replacement tyres fitted on an electric bicycle used in committing the alleged crime, and in addition that he disposed of a box, a cartridge bag and bicycle tyres at Aberfeldy Recycling Centre or elsewhere and of the air weapon at an unknown location.

Campbell also faces five separate breach of the peace charges, the earliest dating to July 1995 and the latest to September 2012.

Campbell denies all eight charges against him and has lodged a notice of alibi in respect of the murder charge, saying he was at home in Aberfeldy at the time of the alleged crime.

Campbell was employed as the head gamekeeper at the Edradynate Estate between May 1984 and February 2018.

The trial continues before Lord Scott.