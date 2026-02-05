George Mitchell and Jeffrey Epstein links ‘unclear’, Bertie Ahern says

The nature of the connection between George Mitchell and disgraced paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein is “not clear”, former Irish premier Bertie Ahern has said.

There are references to Mr Mitchell in the latest Epstein files released by US authorities, including apparent attempts to arrange a meeting with the former US senator in 2013.

Mr Mitchell has denied all wrongdoing and has expressed regret for ever having known Epstein.

Mr Ahern also described Lord Peter Mandelson, whose connections with Epstein have heaped pressure on UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, as a “tricky guy to deal with”.

The former taoiseach worked with Mr Mitchell in the negotiations leading to the Good Friday Agreement, and with Lord Mandelson when he was secretary of state for Northern Ireland.

Queens University Belfast has removed a bust of Mr Mitchell, who was chancellor of the institution from 1999 to 2009, from its grounds.

A spokesperson for Mr Mitchell told the BBC on Monday: “Senator Mitchell profoundly regrets ever having known Jeffrey Epstein and condemns, without reservation, the horrific harm Epstein inflicted on so many women.”

The spokesperson said Mr Mitchell did not at any time observe, suspect or have any knowledge of Epstein engaging in “illegal or inappropriate conduct with underage women”.

In an interview with Newstalk Breakfast on Thursday, Mr Ahern said he had examined the matter closely as he knew Mr Mitchell “very well” for decades.

He said: “I don’t see what he has done – there’s a few emails which are unclear whether they were coming from him or they were coming from Epstein, so that’s not clear.”

He added: “I haven’t been across five million documents, so I don’t know what’s in it but all I can say is that it looks as if Epstein met half the world and he was trying to interact with half the world.”

Mr Ahern said it appeared there were a few “back-and-forth” emails between the two men, but added: “God knows what they were about.

“I don’t see what George Mitchell is being accused of, it’s not clear to me.”

Former taoiseach Bertie Ahern (Brian Lawless/PA)

He said the nature of redactions in the FBI files meant it was unclear to him if they maintained contact after 2008 – the year in which Epstein was convicted for soliciting a minor.

“If he did, he shouldn’t have – but it’s not clear,” he added.

In the same interview, Mr Ahern said that Lord Mandelson’s contacts with Epstein are a “big problem” for the Prime Minister.

Sir Keir appointed Lord Mandelson as British ambassador to Washington in 2024. He was sacked last year following an earlier release of Epstein files.

Following further releases, a criminal investigation has been launched into allegations Lord Mandelson passed market-sensitive information to Epstein.

Mr Ahern said: “I think Starmer is in a real difficulty because he knew that he carried on these contacts – that’s bad enough I suppose.

“The bigger thing is that he was exchanging information at that level and now they’re going to look at what he was at in his time as ambassador.

“It is fairly extraordinary to put him in one of the most senior positions in Washington – the UK ambassador – when you knew his track record.

“He’s been fired more times than most people would have in two lifetimes.”

Peter Mandelson and Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer (Carl Court/PA)

Mr Ahern said the “stakes could not be higher” for the Prime Minister due to Cabinet confidentiality.

He added: “Giving away any information to third parties, giving any information outside of the jurisdiction, giving it to somebody with Epstein’s record, I mean, it’s almost unbelievable.”

Mr Ahern reflected on his own experiences with the former Northern Ireland secretary: “Mandelson, to be at my most polite, was a tricky guy to deal with. You really had to check everything and double check everything.

“I dealt with several secretaries of state – most of them straightforward, most of them up front, most of them give you the line fairly straight. But I’m afraid Mandelson wasn’t that kind of an individual.”