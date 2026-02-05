Fact check: Sheffield bins, fake picture of Nigel Farage and rubbish video

This roundup of claims has been compiled by Full Fact, the UK’s largest fact checking charity working to find, expose and counter the harms of bad information.

New bins in Sheffield do not require you to tap to pay

A viral video which claims you need to pay by tapping your card to access bins installed in Sheffield is misleading.

In the clip, which has been shared on X, Facebook and TikTok, a person says “these new bins in Sheffield, you have to pay by card […] you’ve got to tap your card to pay” and gestures doing so over a graphic on the bin of a hand tapping a card of some sort.

But according to the local council, the bins do not require payment cards to open them, with local businesses and nearby residents given fobs to access them instead.

A Sheffield City Council spokesperson told Full Fact that the bins, located in the pedestrianised Fargate area of the city centre, are for local residents and businesses rather than the general public, and do not require users to tap to pay.

The council told us residents do not have to pay any additional amount for access to the bins (though of course those who pay council tax do indirectly fund rubbish collection services).

The council spokesperson said: “These bins will also be used by commercial premises that currently have stand-alone above-ground bins. They will pay for them, like they would a traditional commercial bin.”

The council said businesses and residents of Chapel House, a building which includes apartments above shops on Fargate, will have a fob to access these bins, noting that other bins for the use of the general public are sited nearby.

At one point in the viral video a sign can be seen that reads: “These bins are for TRADE AND RESIDENTIAL use only and can only be opened by key-card holders. PLEASE USE NEARBY PUBLIC BINS FOR GENERAL LITTER.”

Picture of Nigel Farage meeting child with cancer is fake

A picture of a child with cancer which has been edited to include an image of Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has gone viral on Facebook.

The image was shared in two similar posts which have thousands of interactions from Facebook users between them. It shows Mr Farage smiling next to a child in a hospital bed. The captions claim it depicts him visiting a seven-year-old girl with terminal brain cancer whose “final wish” was to meet the politician.

“Nigel Farage canceled [sic] everything, boarded a plane, and walked quietly into a hospital room no one was watching. No spotlight. No audience. Just a man kneeling beside a hospital bed, holding a fragile hand, whispering words so powerful that doctors and nurses broke down in tears,” the captions say.

But this image is not real — it has been edited with the help of artificial intelligence. We have not been able to establish who originally created it. A spokesperson for Reform UK told us it had not seen the image before, adding: “Reform UK is in no way involved in the creation of these AI images.”

Full Fact has found that the image shared on Facebook is an altered version of a real photo of a real child: an American boy named Branson Blevins, who died aged 11 in October 2025 after he was diagnosed with leukaemia in 2024.

The real original photo depicted Branson with his father. The right side of the image circulating on Facebook matches this original photo perfectly, with details such as creases in the sheets being identical.

When we put the section of the picture containing Mr Farage into Google reverse image search, it told us the picture had been “Made with Google AI”. Google’s AI assistant Gemini also confirmed the image had a SynthID digital watermark, indicating it was either generated or altered with one of Google’s AI products.

We cannot say for sure whether the image of Mr Farage is entirely AI-generated, or has only been edited in some way with AI. We also cannot be certain whether AI was used to add the image of Mr Farage to the original photo, or if it was added in another way.

One version of the posts circulating, which also include other real photos of Branson on his own which do not appear to have been altered, has had 12,000 reactions and hundreds of shares and comments. Many of the comments appear to come from people believing that it is a genuine photo, with some praising Mr Farage for the supposed visit.

Video of man dumping rubbish in water was filmed in Mumbai

A video has been shared on social media with claims it shows an “Indian foreigner” dumping rubbish in “the London River”. But the footage was not filmed in the UK — it is actually from Mumbai in India.

One post on X with more than 8,000 shares says: “This Indian foreigner, with his son, just dumped their garbage inside the London River. These people are uncivilized and their culture is not compatible with the Western World. Mass deportations can’t come soon enough. Deport NOW!”

It was shared on Facebook with similar captions, one also adding the phrase “Welcome to Khan’s London”.

But Mumbai landmarks including the Gateway of India monument and the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel are clearly visible in the background of the footage.

Moreover, the clip appears to have first been shared on January 12 by an Instagram account with the location tagged as Mumbai.