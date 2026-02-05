Boy, 15, arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after teacher injured

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a teacher was injured at a school.

Officers were called to Milford Haven Comprehensive School in the Pembrokeshire region of south-west Wales at about 3.20pm on Thursday.

Dyfed-Powys Police said a teacher was reportedly assaulted by a pupil brandishing a weapon.

Superintendent Chris Neve said: “We can confirm police are at Milford Haven Comprehensive School following a report of the assault of a teacher by a pupil brandishing a weapon at the school at approx 3.20pm.

“The teacher’s injury is not a stab injury. A lockdown was implemented but has now been lifted.

“The teacher is receiving medical treatment for their injuries.

“All pupils at the location are safe and most have gone home. Officers remain at the school.

“A 15-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and is in police custody.”

In a statement, a spokesperson for Pembrokeshire County Council confirmed police attended the school following “a report of the assault of a teacher by a pupil at the school”.

“All pupils at the location are safe, and most have left the school. Police officers remain at the site. Any planned after-school events have been cancelled this evening,” they said.