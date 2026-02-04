Trans prisoner guidance could lead to ‘mixed sex provision’ – EHRC

The current policy on transgender prisoners in Scottish facilities may result in “mixed-sex provision”, the UK’s equalities watchdog has told a court.

A lawyer for the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) said the guidance should be reconsidered as it could lead to male inmates choosing to be housed in a women’s prison they think is “lovely”.

The campaign group For Women Scotland (FWS) is challenging the current Scottish Prison Service (SPS) policy of holding some trans women in the women’s prison estate.

The petition for a judicial review of the policy is being heard at the Court of Session in Edinburgh.

The group won a Supreme Court case in April last year, with judges at the UK’s highest court making clear that the term “woman” in the Equality Act refers to a biological woman.

The Scottish Government has previously argued a “blanket rule” stating that a “transgender prisoner can only be placed in the prison according to their biological sex would violate the rights of some prisoners”.

As arguments continued on Wednesday, the EHRC set out its intervention in the case, saying it was not supporting one side or the other.

However it said the current policy on the management of transgender prisoners requires “reconsideration”.

Janys Scott KC, acting for the EHRC, said that placing trans women in the female prison estate was “likely to result in mixed-sex provision”.

She continued: “If biological men are admitted to a service alongside women, there will be a joint service.”

The KC went on to set out what she sees as the flaws in the current guidance, saying: “You could simply have a man (prisoner) who says ‘the new women’s facility in Stirling looks lovely – why can’t I go there?’

“And you can’t say it’s because you’re a man.

“That’s the difficulty the prison service is getting itself into if it continues to operate its current guidance.”

Earlier on Wednesday, Kenny McBrearty KC spoke on behalf of the Scottish Human Rights Commission (SHRC), which has also intervened in the case.

For Women Scotland campaigners have brought the judicial review (Jane Barlow/PA)

He stressed the independence of the SHRC and said it was not “in the pocket” of either FWS or the government.

The Scottish human rights body has said its intervention is not in support or opposition to either side.

Mr McBrearty KC said that according to human rights law there is no “positive obligation” to place trans prisoners in either part of the prison estate.

He said: “I would resist the notion that there is a positive obligation to place all trans prisoners within the estate that conforms with their biological sex – having regard to the article eight rights of women prisoners.”

He said the suggestion that the “mere presence” of a trans woman on the female estate “automatically represents an unlawful interference with female prisoners’ convention rights should be rejected”.

The KC added: “The simple point is that a great deal may depend on the particular circumstances…

“In my submission, it is going a very long way to say there will be a breach of article eight which will arise simply from the presence of any trans prisoner.”

Earlier on Wednesday, Tony Convery, advocate for FWS, discussed the current SPS guidance document on the management of transgender prisoners.

He said the document is “materially misdirecting” SPS staff, adding: “They are led to believe that sometimes biological men can be accommodated in the estate for biological women…

“For the reasons we set out yesterday, we believe this is unlawful.”

The hearing, taking place before Lady Ross, continues.