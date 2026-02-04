Starmer’s appointment of Mandelson under spotlight as criminal probe launched

Sir Keir Starmer’s appointment of Peter Mandelson as ambassador to the US is coming under growing scrutiny, after bombshell revelations about the peer’s dealings with paedophile Jeffrey Epstein led to a criminal probe and his departure from the House of Lords.

The Conservatives will seek to force the Government to release all papers relating to how Lord Mandelson got the Washington job as Sir Keir faces MPs for Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday.

The Prime Minister’s weekly appearance in the Commons follows the launch of a criminal investigation into allegations Lord Mandelson passed market-sensitive information to disgraced financier Epstein while serving in Gordon Brown’s Labour administration as it dealt with the fallout from the 2008 financial crash.

Lord Mandelson is to step down from the Lords on Wednesday, after the revelations in the so-called Epstein files released by US authorities sparked outrage across the political spectrum.

Tory leader Kemi Badenoch will look to focus fresh attention on Sir Keir’s move to appoint Lord Mandelson the UK’s ambassador to the US last year.

She demanded Downing Street explain the vetting process as she claimed concerns were “waved away” so that the Prime Minister could make “a political appointment of a man who is a close friend of a convicted paedophile”.

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch urged Labour MPs to vote for her party’s humble address motion (Lucy North/PA)

Her party will table a humble address motion, an arcane parliamentary mechanism to try to compel the Government to release documents including due diligence work carried out by the Cabinet Office, emails between the Prime Minister’s chief of staff Morgan McSweeney and Lord Mandelson relating to his association with Epstein, and minutes of meetings held about the appointment.

Humble addresses, if passed, are binding on ministers.

Mrs Badenoch said she hoped Labour MPs “will join us in fighting for the truth” amid speculation some Labour MPs could abstain amid anger over the affair on the backbenches.

No 10 added an amendment to the humble address calling for all documents to be published saying “except papers prejudicial to UK national security or international relations”, according to the Commons order paper.

The Metropolitan Police on Tuesday evening said it had launched a probe into the former government minister for misconduct in public office offences, which carry a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

The Cabinet Office had passed material to the police after an initial review of documents released by the US Department of Justice as part of the Epstein files found they contained “likely market-sensitive information” and official handling safeguards had been “compromised”.

Former prime minister Mr Brown also said he had provided the Met with “relevant” information relating to Lord Mandelson’s “inexcusable and unpatriotic act”.

Newly released emails from 2009 appear to show Lord Mandelson share sensitive information on at least four occasions, including an assessment by Mr Brown’s adviser of potential policy measures including an “asset sales plan”.

Then-business secretary Lord Mandelson with then-prime minister Gordon Brown in 2010 (Luke MacGregor/PA)

Mr Brown also appeared to suggest that Cabinet Secretary Sir Chris Wormald had not heeded his request last September to examine communication between Lord Mandelson and Epstein last September.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman told reporters Mr Brown’s letter to Sir Chris had asked specifically about the sale of Royal Bank of Scotland assets to JP Morgan, and that the Cabinet Secretary had responded in November to say no files were found linking Epstein to the sale.

A Government spokesperson said: “The Government stands ready to provide whatever support and assistance the police need.”

Before the Lord Speaker on Tuesday announced Lord Mandelson’s departure from the upper chamber – effective on Wednesday, Sir Keir had threatened legislation within weeks to strip him of his title and told Cabinet the former business secretary had “let his country down”.

Lord Mandelson has been approached for comment.

Meanwhile, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has moved from Royal Lodge in Windsor to a property on the King’s Sandringham estate, the Press Association understands.

It comes as police said they were assessing allegations that a woman was sent to the UK by Epstein for a sexual encounter with Andrew.