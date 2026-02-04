Soldiers wade through ‘chest-deep’ snow during training close to Russian border

British soldiers training close to the Russian border have described the challenges of operating in chest-deep snow.

They are among Nato troops taking part in a large-scale exercise on the Tapa military base in Estonia aimed at testing and proving their capability in the severe cold weather.

Captain Hamish MacKellar, of the Royal Anglian Regiment, said soldiers have taken the challenge “in their stride” despite being faced with waist and chest-deep snow over the last few weeks.

British soldiers are taking part in Exercise Winter Camp, which is part of Operation Cabrit, the UK’s contribution to Nato’s Forward Land Forces in Estonia and Poland (Ben Birchall/PA)

British forces are deployed to Estonia and Poland under Operation Cabrit, the UK’s contribution to Nato’s Forward Land Forces in the two countries.

The troops are taking part in Exercise Winter Camp during a particularly harsh Estonian winter, with temperatures plummeting as low as minus 30C at night.

Captain Hamish MacKellar said soldiers have taken the challenge ‘in their stride’ (Ben Birchall/PA)

Capt MacKellar, from Gloucester, said: “I think the climate out here makes everything incredibly challenging.

“When you’re laying static for long periods of time, when you’re moving through complex terrain, when you’re waist and chest-deep in snow, that challenge becomes exponentially greater.”

He described temperatures of minus 11C on Tuesday as “positively toasty” in comparison to previous days but admitted operating in the climate had been a “very steep learning curve”.

American Abrams tanks pass British soldiers during exercises (Ben Birchall/PA)

“I think the trick to keeping morale high is pretty simple, it’s a lot of movement to stay warm, it’s a lot of high-quality snacks,” he added.

“The first night we were out here when it got to minus 25C … that first night was an emotional experience.

“The troops have handled it really well, they’ve taken it all in their stride, they’ve adapted to everything we’ve asked from them, and, you know, they’ve put in an incredible effort, they’ve punched well above their weight over the last few days.”