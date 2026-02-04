Sarwar calls for UK to ban social media for under-16s

The leader of Scottish Labour has called for the UK to ban social media for under-16s.

Anas Sarwar urged the Government to follow Australia and France in restricting children’s access to online platforms amid a “mental health emergency”.

Mr Sarwar made the call to his Labour colleagues south of the border in a bid to “give kids the childhood they deserve”.

“We already know the risks young people face online,” he said. “Whether it’s cyberbullying, addictive habits, or exposure to extreme content and views.

Calls for social media bans have gained momentum since restrictions were announced in Australia and France (Yui Mok/PA)

“As a parent I know the status quo isn’t working.

“Social media is interfering with kids’ ability to learn and it is fuelling a growing mental health emergency.

“We cannot stand by while young people are being failed by a system that doesn’t protect them.”

First Minister John Swinney, previously, said he supported greater action to protect children online but has stopped short of backing a social media ban, which would have to be implemented at Westminster.

The House of Lords backed a ban in an amendment to the UK Government’s schools Bill in January but the Government has indicated it will attempt to overturn it while it holds its own consultation on a potential ban.

But Mr Sarwar said the policy was needed now amid the link between social media use and poor mental health, while thousands of young people are being referred to child mental health services in Scotland every month.

He went on: “Scottish Labour has long called for a ban on mobile phones in schools, so classrooms can become safe places to learn again – but we need to go further.

“We need to stand with parents and give kids the childhood they deserve by delivering a full ban on social media use for under 16s.

Concerns have been raised about the impact social media is having on children’s mental health (Peter Byrne/PA)

“This will help protect young people from harmful and hateful content online, and it will free them from their phones so they can enjoy these years.

“I am determined to do right by the next generation, but the truth is they are being failed by a tired and out-of-touch SNP Government.

“A Scottish Labour government led by me will ban phones in classrooms, fight for a ban on social media and work to unlock opportunities for every young person.”

A spokesperson for the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology said: “Through the Online Safety Act, we have taken some of the boldest steps anywhere in the world to ensure children have age-appropriate experiences online, mandating that social media companies protect children from harmful content.

“We have consistently said we will take action if needed to ensure children have a healthy relationship with mobile phones and social media.

“That’s why we’re launching a consultation to gather views from experts, parents and young people, so we can take the best approach based on the latest evidence.

“This isn’t a question of whether we will act, but how we will.”

The Scottish Government has been approached for comment.