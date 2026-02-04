Sainsbury’s the latest retailer to launch high protein and ‘nutrient rich’ meals

Sainsbury’s has launched a range of high protein and “nutrient rich” meals as supermarkets rush to meet soaring demand from customers on weight loss jabs.

The UK’s second-biggest supermarket chain said the new “small but mighty” range had been designed to be “perfectly portioned to support customers with reduced appetites” and meet their protein and fibre requirements.

Each meal contains fewer than 350 calories while being a source of fibre, containing at least 20g of protein and counting towards one of the “five-a-day” portions of fruit and vegetables.

Some of the products from the new range at Sainsbury’s (Sainsbury’s/PA)

Sainsbury’s said online searches for “high protein” were up 57% year on year and searches for “high protein ready meals” had increased by 300% as it also launched 19 products to meet demand.

The range includes a pesto chicken tortiglioni containing 35g of protein and a beef bolognese tagliatelle containing 33g.

Other products include high protein wraps, salads and sandwiches, porridge pots, cereals and natural yoghurts.

In February, the supermarket will also launch a selection of high protein bakery items including tortilla wraps, flatbreads and buttermilk pancakes.

James Campbell, Sainsbury’s director of fresh product innovation, said: “We understand people have different nutritional needs, appetites and tastes, and that continues to guide how we develop our products.”

Sainsbury’s follows retailers including Ocado, Marks & Spencer, Waitrose and Greggs in advertising new ranges catering for those taking GLP-1 drugs.