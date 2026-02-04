Peter Mandelson ‘betrayed our country’, Starmer tells MPs

Peter Mandelson “betrayed our country” by leaking information to Jeffrey Epstein, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said.

At Prime Minister’s Questions, Sir Keir said Lord Mandelson had “lied repeatedly” about his relationship with paedophile financier Epstein during the appointment process to the US ambassador role.

The Prime Minister also said he had spoken to the King to have Lord Mandelson removed from the Privy Council.

Sir Keir Starmer speaking during Prime Minister’s Questions (House of Commons/PA)

Sir Keir said: “Mandelson betrayed our country, our Parliament and my party.

“He lied repeatedly to my team when asked about his relationship with Epstein before and during his tenure as ambassador, I regret appointing him.

“If I knew then what I know now, he would never have been anywhere near government.”