King hosts Aga Khan at black tie accession anniversary dinner at Windsor Castle

The King has hosted a black tie dinner for the Aga Khan at Windsor Castle to mark the first anniversary of the spiritual leader’s accession.

Charles welcomed the the 50th hereditary Imam of the world’s millions of Ismaili Muslims to the royal residence in Berkshire on Wednesday evening.

The two were pictured side by side in the castle’s Grand Corridor, with the King dressed in his distinctive Windsor Coat dinner jacket with scarlet collar and cuffs.

The King with the Aga Khan at Windsor on Wednesday evening (Aaron Chown/PA)

Rahim Al-Hussaini was named as the Aga Khan V on February 4 2025 after the death of his father Prince Karim Al-Hussaini, the Aga Khan IV.

The King granted the new Aga Khan the title “His Highness” soon after, continuing a long-standing royal tradition.

They were joined at the private dinner on the poignant anniversary by members of the Aga Khan’s family.

The King last received the-then Prince Rahim at Buckingham Palace in July 2023 in his capacity as a member of the Aga Khan Development Network and Aga Khan Foundation.

The Aga Khan is considered by his followers to be a direct descendant of the Prophet Muhammad and is treated as a head of state.

Queen Elizabeth II hosting a reception for the late Aga Khan IV in the White Drawing Room at Windsor Castle in 2018 (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The Windsor Uniform is, according to tradition, worn by male members of the royal family and certain members of the household, as approved by the King, at events in the castle where evening dress is required.

It dates back to 1779 when the earliest version of the coat was first introduced by George III.

The late Aga Khan – a billionaire philanthropist – was a longtime personal friend of both the King and Queen Elizabeth II.

He shared a love of horse racing with the late monarch, watching the sport together at Royal Ascot, and was the owner of Shergar, the Derby-winning racehorse who was kidnapped from his Irish stud farm in 1983 and never seen again.