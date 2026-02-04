King announces Scottish bank holiday to mark nation’s World Cup debut game

The King has announced a Scottish bank holiday will be held on June 15 to mark the nation’s return to the football World Cup.

Scotland was last in the World Cup in 1998, and the declaration from palace officials came when First Minister John Swinney asked for the day after Scotland’s debut game in the cup to be marked as an annual holiday.

The Scotland men’s national team will have their first fixture against Haiti on Sunday June 14, with kick-off at 2am UK time.

In response, Buckingham Palace said on Wednesday: “To mark the achievement of Scotland’s men’s football team competing at the Fifa World Cup for the first time in 28 years, we consider it desirable that Monday, the fifteenth day of June in the year 2026 should be a bank holiday in Scotland.

“Now, therefore, we, in pursuance of section 1(3) of the Banking and Financial Dealings Act 1971, do hereby appoint Monday, the fifteenth day of June in the year 2026 to be a bank holiday in Scotland.”

Mr Swinney celebrated the news, posting on X: “It’s now official.

“Scotland will have an extra bank holiday on Monday 15 June to mark our return to the World Cup.”