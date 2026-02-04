Kate issues personal message on World Cancer Day, saying ‘you are not alone’

The Princess of Wales has issued a new personal video message to mark World Cancer Day, telling those affected by the disease: “Please know that you are not alone”.

Kate describes how a cancer journey has “moments of fear and exhaustion” but also “moments of strength, kindness and profound connection”.

The princess, who is in remission after being diagnosed with cancer in 2024, stresses how cancer touches “so many lives”, adding: “Today is a reminder of the importance of care, understanding and hope.”

The princess’s narration is accompanied by footage of her visit last January to the Royal Marsden Hospital in London, on the day she confirmed she was in remission.

Kate says: “On World Cancer Day, my thoughts are with everyone who is facing a cancer diagnosis, undergoing treatment or finding their way through recovery.

“Cancer touches so many lives. Not only patients, but the families and friends and caregivers who walk beside them. As anyone who has experienced this journey will know, it’s not linear.

Kate talks with Katherine Field during a visit to the Royal Marsden Hospital last January (Chris Jackson/PA)

“There are moments of fear and exhaustion. But also moments of strength, kindness and profound connection.

“Today is a reminder of the importance of care, understanding and hope.

“Please know you are not alone.”