ITV to screen ads before scrums during Six Nations games

ITV will screen ads during live action of England rugby matches for the first time this week, it has been reported.

Up to two commercials will air during breaks in play before a scrum in each half of Thursday’s Six Nations Championship opener between France and Ireland at the Stade de France, it is understood.

ITV is thought to have agreed in-game advertising deals with two major brands, with the screen to be divided in two before a scrum so viewers do not miss any commentary or live action.

The commercials will fill the right half of the screen and last about 20 seconds, with live pictures continuing on the left.

Split-screen, in-game advertising has been used by TV networks in the United States for several years and is being trialled by RTE in the Irish national broadcaster’s racing coverage in Ireland.

It will be the first time that commercial broadcasters of rugby and football in the UK have shown ads outside the traditional half-time breaks or before and after matches.

ITV and the BBC agreed a four-year deal to keep the tournament on free-to-air TV earlier this year.

At the time of the deal, Tom Harrison, the chief executive of Six Nations Rugby, said: “The commercial environment in which rugby is operating is extremely challenging and the battle for audience attention has never been greater, but the Six Nations stands alongside the very greatest occasions in world sport, which is reflected by these partnerships.”

The 2026 Six Nations tournament sees defending champions France taking on 2024 winners Ireland in Paris, with England, France and Ireland favourites to challenge for the title.