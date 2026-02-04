GSK posts higher profits but indicates sales growth to slow in 2026

Pharmaceutical giant GSK has revealed a jump in profits amid a boost from HIV and asthma treatments, but pointed towards slower growth next year.

It came amid the first set of results by new chief executive Luke Miels, who took over from Emma Walmsley at the turn of the year.

The new boss hailed “strong” trading over the past year and told investors it is “well placed to move forward in this next phase” for the company.

GSK reported the turnover grew by 4% to £32.7 billion in 2025, with 6% growth in the final quarter.

Growth was supported by higher demand for its speciality medicines, which saw sales increase by 17% to £13.5 billion.

This included 18% growth for respiratory, immunology and inflammation treatments, while sales of HIV medication were up 11%.

It added that core operating profits were up 7% over the past year, after accelerating to a stronger-than-expected 14% in the latest quarter.

However, it told shareholders that this recent profit growth is set to moderate over 2026, predicting core operating profit growth of between 7% to 9% for the year.

Mr Miels said: “GSK delivered another strong performance in 2025, driven mainly by specialty medicines, with double-digit sales growth in respiratory, immunology and inflammation (RI&I), oncology and HIV.

“Good R&D (research and development) progress also continued, with five major product approvals achieved and several acquisitions and new partnerships completed to strengthen the pipeline further in oncology and RI&I.

“We expect this positive momentum to continue in 2026, which will be a key year of execution and operational delivery with strong focus on commercial launches and accelerating R&D.”

Sheena Berry, healthcare analyst at Quilter Cheviot, said: “GSK has delivered a solid end to 2025.

“This was the first full-year update under new CEO Luke Miels, and it represents a steady and credible start.

“While growth moderates slightly in guidance, the combination of vaccine leadership, strength in HIV and a clear long-term target should provide investors with reassurance that GSK remains on a sustainable growth trajectory.”