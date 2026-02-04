Families of Palestine Action activists in Elbit site break-in hail ‘victory’

Families of the six Palestine Action activists cleared of the aggravated burglary of an Israel-based defence firm’s UK site have described the “harrowing” wait for the jury’s verdict as they celebrated a “monumental victory”.

Charlotte Head, Samuel Corner, Leona Kamio, Fatema Rajwani, Zoe Rogers and Jordan Devlin faced trial at Woolwich Crown Court over allegations they used or threatened unlawful violence and used sledgehammers as weapons after a prison van was driven into Elbit Systems’ Bristol factory.

All six were acquitted of aggravated burglary and jurors found Ms Rajwani, Ms Rogers and Mr Devlin not guilty of violent disorder.

The jury deliberated for 36 hours and 34 minutes but could not reach verdicts for charges of criminal damage against all six defendants.

No verdict was reached in the allegation that Mr Corner, 23, inflicted grievous bodily harm on Police Sergeant Kate Evans, or on the charges of violent disorder against Ms Head, Mr Corner and Ms Kamio.

The six activists hugged each other in the dock as a dozen of their supporters cheered from the public gallery above.

Five of their number were granted bail following the jury’s conclusions, with University of Oxford graduate Mr Corner the only one who was again remanded in custody.

Families of the activists joined around 100 people outside court to celebrate acquittals – with cheers, applause and drumming emitting from the crowd on Wednesday afternoon.

Emma Kamio, the mother of 30-year-old nursery teacher Ms Kamio, said: “I am so incredibly proud of them for taking action to stop a genocide.

“They inspired me and thousands of others to fight for Palestine too.

“The past 18 months have been harrowing, and I now need to take her home to heal and rebuild our lives. She has lost everything – her home in London and her livelihood – but not her dignity.”

Clare Rogers, whose 22-year-old daughter, Ms Rogers, was due to start a degree in autumn 2024, also praised the activists, saying: “They were motivated by a desire to save lives.”

“All of them are people of conscience,” she said, “people who could not bear to see the images on their phones of the atrocities carried out by Israel in Gaza, knowing that their Government was complicit.

“They tried every possible democratic route before they took this action. They went on marches, wrote to MPs, joined encampments.

“My daughter reached a point where she could see the Government was not listening. She realised direct action against the weapons suppliers themselves was the only thing that was effective, and that’s when she joined Palestine Action.”

Sukaina Rajwani, mother of 21-year-old university student Ms Rajwani, spoke of “finally” being able to take her daughter home after “547 days” of custody.

She echoed the words of other family members in thanking the trial jury.

“We’re so grateful that ordinary members of the public, the jury, delivered the verdict and monumental victory for my daughter,” she said.

Clare Rogers, mother of Zoe Rogers, said the activists were motivated by saving lives (Ben Whitley/PA)

During the trial, footage played to jurors showed the six wearing red jumpsuits during the demonstration in the early hours of August 6 2024.

Prosecutors said the six tried to “cause as much damage as possible and obtain information about the company”.

In bodyworn footage from one of the security guards, shown to jurors, three of the defendants approached him and shouted at him to “f*** off”, with one holding a lighted flare and two others brandishing sledgehammers.

All the defendants except metal worker Mr Devlin, 31, gave evidence, telling jurors they had entered the factory without permission and damaged Elbit’s equipment including computers and drones.

They told jurors the sledgehammers were solely for destroying property and were not “in any circumstances intended to injure security staff”.

The court heard the defendants had not planned to use violence in the action.

At around 3.30am on August 6 2024, Ms Head, 29, a charity worker, drove a prison van into the site’s perimeter fence and then used the vehicle “as a battering ram” to get into the factory, their trial heard.

In what Ms Head called “the craziest 20 minutes of my life”, the six carried out their action before being arrested by police.

Prosecutors alleged that as security guards tried to stop the activists, the guards were sworn at and told to leave, had sledgehammers swung at them and were whipped, while one was sprayed with fire extinguisher foam.

Protesters had gathered outside court during earlier court appearances (Ben Whitley/PA)

Rajiv Menon KC, defending, said they had not expected security guards to enter the factory during their action, adding the defendants were “completely out of their depth”.

The trial heard the defendants “genuinely believed” their demonstration at the factory would help the Palestinian cause in Gaza.

On Wednesday, the judge thanked jurors for their “very long period of jury service” on the trial, which lasted about 12 weeks, after earlier noting that tensions had been rising in the jury room towards the end of last week.

They were sworn in on November 17 and sent out to deliberate on January 13 before returning verdicts on February 4, though several days of deliberation were missed because of ill jurors.

Mr Justice Johnson relieved them of jury duty for the next 10 years, given how long they served, saying: “If you are summonsed in the next 10 years you will have a ‘get out of jury free card’ to use.”