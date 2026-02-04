Ex head gamekeeper said he ‘loathed’ groundsman, murder trial told

A former head gamekeeper once told a woman from a neighbouring estate he “loathed” the groundsman he is accused of murdering, a court has heard.

A witness has told a murder trial she heard David Campbell say “I hate him” in relation to Brian Low.

It is alleged Campbell, 77, shot Mr Low, 65, on February 16, 2024 near Aberfeldy, Perth and Kinross, having previously disabled CCTV cameras at an address in the town in an attempt to conceal his whereabouts.

He is accused of shooting Mr Low at Leafy Lane near Pitilie track “having previously evinced malice and ill-will towards him”, leaving him so severely injured that he died at the scene.

Campbell, who denies all charges against him in the trial at the High Court in Glasgow, is also charged with possessing an air weapon without a certificate and discharging it on various occasions between May 2017 and February 2024.

He is also accused of attempting to defeat the ends of justice between February 16 2024 and May 24 that year by disposing of the shotgun used to commit the alleged murder at an unknown location.

The trial is taking place at the High Court in Glasgow (Jane Barlow/PA)

It is also alleged he had two replacement tyres fitted on an electric bicycle used in committing the alleged crime and in addition that he disposed of a box, a cartridge bag and bicycle tyres at Aberfeldy recycling centre or elsewhere, and of the air weapon at an unknown location.

Campbell also faces five separate breach of the peace charges, the earliest dating to July 1995 and the latest to September 2012.

These include allegations that he threatened to shoot a number of people and threatened another man.

On Wednesday afternoon, farmer Sally Crystal, 77, told the court she lived at Tombuie farm, which adjoins the Edradynate estate.

She said she would often take part in game shoots at the estate where Campbell and Mr Low worked – with her dog picking up birds which had been shot.

Under questioning from advocate depute Greg Farrell, she described Campbell as an “excellent keeper” who was a “very good shot”.

She also said she got on “very well” with Mr Low and would stop to chat with him when she came over to the Edradynate Estate for shoots.

Ms Crystal told the court she became aware of a “coldness” developing between the two men during their time at the estate.

She described one incident where she had been walking away with Campbell, having previously spoken to Mr Low in the estate’s farm yard.

Ms Crystal said: “He (Campbell) said ‘I cannot stand that man, I loathe him. I cannot understand why you like him’.”

She described a second incident on the estate, saying: “He walked away and said ‘I f****** loathe that man. I hate him’.”

The witness says she was taken aback by Campbell’s comment. She went on to say that the second incident would have been around 10 years ago, with the other one taking place earlier.

Mrs Crystal said she maintained a friendship with Mr Low as they both owned Suzuki Jimny cars, describing it as a “brilliant little car” for driving on hillsides.

Another witness, Marta Oles, told the court she had been a tenant of Campbell’s in a property in Aberfeldy.

She said he had become angry when he found she was keeping a puppy in the house during 2012.

The 44-year-old told the court: “He said he doesn’t care, if he sees the puppy again he’s going to shoot the puppy and shoot us all.”

She said this took place in front of her eight-year-old daughter and made her feel “awful”.

Tony Lenehan KC, representing Campbell, suggested “this was not a serious threat that was made”.

She said she “didn’t take it as I’m actually going to get shot” but added “it was in the back of my mind”.

The first witness in the case was Alan Stewart, who Campbell is accused of threatening and placing in a state of fear and alarm at Scone Palace in July 1995.

The court heard that Mr Stewart was a police officer in the Tayside area between 1966 and 1997, and was then a wildlife crime officer until 2011.

Mr Stewart said he encountered Campbell, who was head gamekeeper at Edradynate Estate near Aberfeldy, as part of investigations into allegations of birds being poisoned on the estate.

A general view of the area where the body of Brian Low was discovered (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Prosecutor Mr Farrell asked whether there was a “certain amount of tension” between them, to which Mr Stewart replied “yes”.

Mr Stewart also described a chance meeting with Campbell at Scone Palace in July 1995 when he was attending a game fair along with his wife and granddaughter.

Mr Farrell asked: “Did David Campbell say anything to you?”

Mr Stewart replied: “He looked across and he said: ‘It’s great what vermin you see when you’ve not got a gun’.”

Mr Farrell asked what he understood Campbell to mean by that to which Mr Stewart answered: “I was the vermin, and it was not said as a joke, it was said with a bit of venom.

“He didn’t shout, he spoke fairly loudly.”

Mr Stewart said that he was reasonably used to these kind of remarks due to his job and did not report it at the time, though his wife was left upset by the incident.

Campbell has denied all eight charges against him and has lodged a notice of alibi in respect of the murder charge, saying that he was at home in Aberfeldy at the time of the alleged crime.

The court also heard a joint minute of agreement as the trial got under way on Wednesday.

It heard that Campbell was employed as the head gamekeeper at the Edradynate Estate between May 1984 and February 2018, and that Brian Low was employed as a groundsman there between August 2000 and February 2023.

The trial at the High Court in Glasgow continues before Lord Scott.