Andy Carroll denies breaching court order against reality TV star ex-wife

Former England footballer Andy Carroll has denied breaching a non-molestation order by allegedly repeatedly calling his reality TV star ex-wife.

The former Newcastle and Liverpool striker indicated a not guilty plea to the charge at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

Carroll is charged with breaching the order made by the Family Court at Chelmsford Justice Centre by allegedly repeatedly calling in March last year his ex-wife Billi Mucklow, who has featured on reality TV show The Only Way Is Essex.

The 37-year-old, who currently plays for National League South club Dagenham & Redbridge, played nine matches for England between 2010 and 2012, scoring twice, including one goal at Euro 2012.

Wearing a green coat and using crutches with a foot brace on his left foot, Carroll spoke to confirm his name, address and date of birth at the brief hearing.

Asked if he would like to be tried in a magistrates or crown court, Carroll said: “Crown please.”

District Judge Roy Brown bailed Carroll and he will next appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on March 4.

The judge told Carroll: “Your next appearance at court will be at Chelmsford Crown Court on March 4 for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

“On that occasion you will be asked to enter a plea, if it remains a not guilty plea then arrangements will be made for a trial.”

Andy Carroll was using crutches and had a foot brace on for his court appearance (Yui Mok /PA)

Asked if he would like to sit rather than stand by a court clerk, Carroll said: “I’m ok, I’ll stand.”

Carroll began his professional career with Newcastle United before transferring to Liverpool for £35 million in 2011, later playing for West Ham, Reading and West Brom among other teams.