Widow of firefighter who died in Jenners blaze hits out at ‘unacceptable’ delays

The widow of a firefighter who died in the 2023 Jenners blaze has hit out at “unacceptable” delays around the investigation into his death.

Shelley Martin said the death of her husband, Barry, had “devastated” her family, including her twin sons.

She is demanding the Lord Advocate step in to expedite decisions around potential criminal investigations resulting from the fatal fire.

Mr Martin, 38, died on January 27 2023 after he was critically injured while fighting a large fire at the former Jenners department store in Edinburgh earlier that week.

Flowers laid outside the Jenners building to honour firefighter Barry Martin who died in a blaze on the premises (Dan Barker/PA)

His widow joined her lawyer, Aamer Anwar, at a press conference in Glasgow on Tuesday.

Mr Anwar said the firefighter was sent into the building in central Edinburgh “unprepared and unequipped” and was the least experienced member of the four-man breathing apparatus team.

Mrs Martin said: “Barry’s death has had a devastating impact on me and our two boys.

“My children have been forced to grow up much faster than they should have. Their father’s horrific death was a burden placed on our twin boys at eight years old.

Shelley Martin at the funeral of her husband (Jane Barlow/PA)

“Barry was a devoted family man, who was proud of the job he did. It is unacceptable and abhorrent that we still don’t have answers over three years later.

“I am angry at the way the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service have sought to bury and cover this up. I’m also not surprised. It’s typical, institutionalised behaviour and that’s why I won’t go away.

“I think it’s very clear that they’ve moved into risk management in trying to handle me.”

She said the fire service was no longer referring to Barry by his name, instead calling him her “late husband”.

The coffin of Barry Martin is carried into St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh, ahead of his funeral (Jane Barlow/PA)

She continued: “The callous language the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service use is typical of an institution when it is challenged.

“The Crown delays are unacceptable, and I appeal directly to the Lord Advocate to take action.

“I find it unbelievable that I was told there would be no decision until potentially autumn of this year.

“It made me question the efficiency of the process, but I can’t give up, not just for Barry’s sake, or my boys, but for every firefighter that risks their lives every day.”

Andrew Watt is the deputy chief officer at the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS).

He said: “Our thoughts remain firmly with Firefighter Martin’s family and all of those affected by the tragic incident which took place at the former Jenners Building in 2023.

“The Jenners fire remains subject to an ongoing and active investigation which is being led by Police Scotland and overseen by the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service.

“It would therefore be inappropriate for SFRS to comment on any specific claims while these legal processes remain live.

“We have and will continue to co‑operate fully with all external investigations.”

The Crown Office said they had received two prosecution reports from the Health and Safety Executive.

A spokesman said: “Standard prosecution reports have been received by the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service from the Health and Safety Executive in connection with the death of Barry Martin in Edinburgh on January 27 2023.

“The investigation is ongoing, and we will continue to share significant developments with the Martin family.”