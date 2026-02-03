Union hits out as Mossmorran plant ends production

The Unite trade union has criticised oil giant ExxonMobil as it shuttered its Mossmorran plant.

The Fife Ethylene Plant was due to close this month, but the union claimed it was shut down early, with production ending on Monday.

Exxon announced the impending closure last year, with around 400 jobs at risk as a result, claiming it was no longer financially viable.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham accused the firm of closing the plant early (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

In a statement, a spokesman for the company said: “After more than 40 years of operations, Fife Ethylene Plant permanently shut down production on February 2.

“In the months ahead the plant will be fully decommissioned and made safe for dismantling. We anticipate this process to be completed by early 2028.”

But the trade union hit out at the firm, claiming it had ended production early.

Unite’s general secretary Sharon Graham said: “This is another nail in the coffin of the oil and gas industry, with jobs haemorrhaging on this government’s watch.

“Unite has said repeatedly that the government should not be letting go of one rope before it has hold of another.

“Importing oil and gas while we offshore our carbon responsibilities is quite frankly an abdication of responsibility which makes us more vulnerable and betrays workers.

“ExxonMobil’s decision to close Mossmorran ahead of schedule is a disgrace and a betrayal of its workers.

“This is an enormously profitable multi-billion pound company and this unnecessary decision will have a devastating impact on the local community in Fife.”