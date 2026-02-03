Two men dead after light aircraft crashes in Greater Manchester

Two men have died after a light aircraft crashed near Rochdale, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.

The Cirrus light aircraft had taken off from Birmingham on Tuesday and crashed in a farmland area of Littleborough shortly after 11am, GMP said.

The force does not believe there was anyone else on board, and there are no reported injuries on the ground.

Chief Superintendent Danny Inglis, from GMP’s Rochdale district, said: “This is a devastating incident where two people have lost their lives and our thoughts are with their families and friends.”